Frost turns up the heat in Hooker League cricket

Marist Brothers opening batsman Brad Cleaver against Casino in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

TINTENBAR-East Ballina fast bowler Ben Frost took six wickets after his team had been bowled out cheaply in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

Frost finished with figures of 6-19 off 14 overs with the 'Bar (104) taking first innings points against defending premiers Cudgen (88) at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff, on Saturday.

Cudgen won the toss and sent them into bat with left-arm spinner Anthony Kershler taking 3-24 as Tintenbar was bowled out for 104.

Brothers Abe (22) and Ben Crawford (21) scored almost half the runs while captain Nathan Hoey (21) and all-rounder Cameron Daniels (20) also made starts.

Cudgen also struggled and were 3-45 when NSW Country all-rounder Caleb Ziebell came to the crease.

Ziebell would have batted higher but he was fresh off the plane at Coolangatta from Melbourne after playing in the Australian Country Cricket Championships last week.

He scored 25 not out while captain Jamie Wilson (22) and Dylan Stoddart (12) were the only other batsmen to get to double figures.

Cudgen were eventually bowled out 16 runs short, with a total of 22 wickets falling on the day as Tintenbar lost 2-5 in its second innings by stumps.

Meanwhile, Casino fast bowler Mark Mison led the way when the Cavaliers bowled out Marist Brothers for 186 at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

The Cavaliers sent Brothers into bat and are starting to build a formidable attack with fast bowler Tom Carlton and leg-spinner Nick Ensby taking two wickets each.

All-rounder Kevin Warid top-scored for Brothers with 26 while Zayd Thomas (24) and Jared Seiffert (23) contributed in the middle order.

The Cavs are 0-15 in reply.

Elsewhere, Ballina Bears piled on the runs, scoring 9-295 against Murwillumbah at Fripp Oval, Ballina.

Captain Luke Hall top-scored with 67 while opening bowler Sam Adams showed he still has value as a batsman with an innings of 50 batting at No8.

And Lennox Head have made a great start after bowling out Pottsville for 226 ar Megan Crescent, Lennox Head.

A returning Todd Fisher was the pick of the bowlers, taking 5-34, while all-rounder Jake Lyon and fast bowler Terry Murphy took two each.

Pottsville wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Rogers was the key wicket in the middle, top-scoring with 41.

The Lennox Head opening batsmen were in great touch, getting to 0-80 at stumps with captain Andrew Lindsay on 36 and Angus Callan on 33.

SCOREBOARD

CUDGEN v

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

(at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff)

Cudgen won the toss

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

1st innings:

J Cox, b Connor Ziebell2

A Crawford,

c Gray b Connor Ziebell22

M Warburton, c Gray b Julius0

N Hoey, b Kershler21

C Daniels c McDowell b Kershler20

S Leahy, b Spencer0

H McClintock, b Spencer7

S Johnstone, c Wilson b King6

B Crawford, c Williams b King21

B Frost, not out0

Sundries5

TOTAL104

Fall: 5 24 24 65 70 70 77 104 104.

Bowling: J Julius 10-2-48-1, Connor Ziebell 7-4-9-2, A Kershler 10-3-24-3, T Spencer 6-1-19-2, D King 0.2-0-0-2.

CUDGEN 1st innings:

J Wilson, c Warburton b Frost22

A Williams, c Cox b Frost0

C McDowell, c and b Leahy2

D Stoddart, c Johnstone b Frost12

Caleb Ziebell, not out25

Connor Ziebell, lbw McClintock1

H Gray, lbw McClintock0

T Spencer, b Frost0

D King, run out6

J Julius, b Frost0

A Kershler, lbw Frost9

Sundries11

TOTAL88

FALL 5 8 45 46 49 49 50 60 68 88

Bowling: S Leahy 6-0-34-1, B Frost 14-5-19-6, H McClintock 6-1-18-2, C Daniels 2-0-12-0

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

2nd innings:

M Warburton, lbw Connor Ziebell1

P Dalli, lbw Julius2

J Cox, not out1

N Hoey, not out0

Sundries1

Bowling: J Julius 3-0-5-1, Connor Ziebell 2-0-1-1.

TOTAL2-5

LENNOX HEAD v POTTSVILLE

(at Megan Crescent Oval,

Lennox Head)

Pottsville won the toss

POTTSVILLE 1st innings:

J Hoare, c Lofts b Maladay22

J Bennett,

c Tranan Burvill b T Fisher33

T Burns,

c Tranan Burvill b T Fisher23

A Laycock, lbw Murphy14

J Tripp, c Tranan Burvill b Lyon16

S Syed,

c Tranan Burvill b T Fisher22

A Rogers, lbw Murphy41

J Allan, b T Fisher0

O Bone, lbw T Fisher0

R McCloy, not out14

B Wirth, c Tobyn Burvill b Lyon22

Sundries19

TOTAL226

Fall: 44 76 97 102 120 166 166 166 208 226.

Bowling: C Maladay 13-2-62-1, T Murphy 13-0-52-2, R Dorey 8-0-31-0, T Fisher 12-5-34-5, J Lyon 7-0-35-2.

LENNOX HEAD 1st innings:

A Lindsay, not out36

A Callan, not out33

Sundries11

TOTAL0-80

Bowling: R McCloy 5-0-26-0, B Engler 2-0-19-0, B Wirth 4-0-9-0, S Syed 2-0-13-0, J Hoare 1-0-7-0.

BALLINA BEARS v

MURWILLUMBAH

(at Fripp Oval, Ballina)

Murwillumbah won the toss

BALLINA BEARS 1st innings:

J Moore, b Chapples27

N Scott, st Agius b Brooks26

B Carruthers c- b Brooks16

S Burdock, c - b Hill22

L Hall, c Morgan b Hill67

L Barnett, c Ewing b Brooks6

T Cox, c Agius b Hill29

S Adams, c Agius b Ewing50

R Lee, b Melville24

R Singh, not out13

T Jones, not out3

Sundries12

TOTAL9-295

Fall: 56 59 76 116 127 187 210 270 280.

Bowling: A Melville 15-4-38-1, S Ewing 6-0-49-1, W Chapples 9-1-40-1, D Brooks 23-4-72-3, Z Jones 6-0-18-0, K Hill 12-6-16-3, Z Vickers 1-0-8-0, J Antonelli 5-0-28-0, A Peenz 3-0-22-0.

CASINO CAVALIERS

v MARIST BROTHERS

(at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino)

Casino Cavaliers won the toss

MARIST BROTHERS 1st innings:

A Simes, c Ensby b M Mison14

B Cleaver, b J Carlton17

H Harris, c Dietrich b M Mison12

D Vidler, c McCabe b R Mison4

S Rose, b Nowlan15

J Seiffert, b T Carlton23

Z Thomas, c Dietrich b M Mison24

D Hamshaw, b T Carlton16

K Warid, b Ensby26

J Salkeld, lbw, Ensby21

J Fennamore, not out5

Sundries9

TOTAL186

Fall 15 45 49 53 77 97 132 134 181 186.

Bowling: M Mison 12-2-42-3, J Carlton 8-1-22-1, T Carlton 12-5-29-2, R Mison 9-2-32-1, A Nowlan 10-3-22-1, N Ensby 8-1-25-2, T Bennett 3-0-11-1.

CASINO CAVALIERS 1st innings:

T Bennett, not out9

M Bradshaw, not out4

Sundries2

TOTAL0-15

Bowling: J Fennamore 4-0-5-0, B Mitchell 4-0-4-0, D Hamshaw 1-0-4-0.