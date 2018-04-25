Menu
Britain's Chris Froome celebrates on the podium in Madrid after winning last year's Spanish Vuelta.
Britain's Chris Froome celebrates on the podium in Madrid after winning last year's Spanish Vuelta. Francisco Seco
Sport

Froome named for Giro d'Italia as probe into test continues

25th Apr 2018 11:03 AM

TEAM Sky has named Britain's Chris Froome in their team for the Giro d'Italia, which starts next month, despite the ongoing investigation into his adverse doping test.

Briton Froome, 32, is fighting to clear his name after an increased dosage of asthma medication at the Vuelta a Espana last year threw up an adverse analytical finding from a urine sample.

The four-time Tour de France winner's sample showed double the allowed limit of Salbutamol.

He has denied any wrongdoing and is free to race because he is not suspended.

Froome, who has not ridden in the Giro since 2010 and has never won it, will be aiming to become the first rider to complete the Giro-Tour double for 20 years.

Italian Marco Pantani was the last man to achieve the feat, in 1998.

The three-week 3546.2km Giro begins in Jerusalem on May 4.

The Tour de France starts two months later.

- Reuters

    Local Partners