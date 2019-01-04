Frontrunner can expect tough final

ONE TO WATCH: Queensland's Geoff Phillips will travel across the border to race in the final of the Mr Modified Series at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway tomorrow night.

FORMER national champion Jai Stephenson is the driver they all have to beat in the Mr Modified Series final at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway tomorrow night.

Stephenson enters the title decider in red-hot form and already has one hand on the trophy.

The V8 Dirt Modifieds share the spotlight this weekend with the high-flying Aussie FMX Stunt Bike Team which will perform spectacular high-speed acrobatics off ramp jumps.

There will also be racing for street stocks, four cylinder, junior and production sedans.

Stephenson took out out the opening round of the Mr Modified Series at the Lismore circuit on Boxing Day and has continued his good run of form after he won the annual Paul Britten 44 race at Brisbane's Archerfield Speedway earlier this week.

It was a big drive by Stephenson who came from well back in the field to record a memorable victory.

He will face a contingent of drivers from across the border in Queensland.

One Queenslander who is a regular at the Lismore venue is Geoff Phillips. He has run consistently this season and was well placed in the Britten race.

He has previously won at Lismore so there's no reason why he cannot be ruled out of calculations.

His form is good enough and if he can get a favourable starting spot on the grid for the final, he's definitely in with a winning chance.

But it's Stephenson who looms as the red-hot favourite.

Archerfield runner-up Scott Cannon also has a fighting chance, while Mitch Randall, who performed well at Lismore on Boxing Day, is another major contender.

It sets the scene for an exciting final to the annual Mr Modified Series.

Meanwhile, Aussie FMX Stunt Bike Team managing director Brodie Carmichael said his two riders would "really put on a show” for Lismore fans.

"They have a wide range of high-flying stunts and acrobatics including somersaults and reverse flips that are very exciting to watch,” he said.

Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.