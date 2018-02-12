Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Frontline cops switch on body cameras

Byron and Tweed police have been equipped with body-mounted video cameras, similar to this device, as part of a statewide roll out of Body Worn Video.
Byron and Tweed police have been equipped with body-mounted video cameras, similar to this device, as part of a statewide roll out of Body Worn Video. Contributed
Claudia Jambor
by

BODY cameras have been rolled out to frontline police in the Tweed and Byron shires nearly three years after officers in Sydney were kitted out with the devices.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command crime manager Brendan Cullen said Body Worn Video (BWV) would provide officers with a "contemporaneous, unequivocal account" of interactions between them and the public.

The officers attached their cameras to the chest of their uniforms for the first time last Friday. It came a day after footage on national television showed four officers pinning down a 16-year-old boy who they allege was drug-affected and violently resisted them in a Byron Bay laneway last month.

Detective Chief Inspector Cullen said the BWV would complement other strategies to tackle crime.

"It will be a great support to our officers and that's why they are keen to have the devices," Chief Insp Cullen said.

"The situations police get involved in are very difficult to put in writing but pictures tell a thousand words.

"Police are looking forward to getting them (BMV) out there and we've started that process."

He said there were "a lot of advantages" to the cameras that also serve as a "great evidence-gathering device" as well as saving police from relying on their memory about incidents.

While the devices would constantly film from an officer's point-of-view, they would need to switch it on to record and save footage.

The State Government has invested $4million in the past two years to implement BWV to three commands and the police transport command.

Topics:  body worn video byron bay northern rivers police nsw police state government tweed/byron lac

Lismore Northern Star
Cops downplay Chopper's Casino 'victim'

Cops downplay Chopper's Casino 'victim'

Police question the accuracy of Chopper Read's TV claims

Vale Fraser: Top dog of the bush

Former Auctioneer Fraser Ramsey of Casino. Pictured at The Casino Sale Yards. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

Few photos of Fraser Ramsey without Judy by his side or at his feet

SHARK THREAT: Risk too high for students

Mick Fanning's famous encounter with a white shark off Jeffrey's Bay South Africa in July 2015.

Two ocean events have been cancelled

Woman swept almost 150 metres out to sea

A Surf- Lifesaving Jet Rescue Boat was involved in a rescue near Brunswick Heads this afternoon.

Surf Lifesaving braces for a busy week at our beaches

Local Partners