Frontline health workers set to benefit with new face at SCU

Professor Julie Jomeen, new Head of School of Health and Human Sciences at Southern Cross University.

RECENTLY appointed Head of School of Health and Human Sciences, Professor Julie Jomeen, has arrived on the Northern Rivers from the UK with her daughter to tackle the multi-campus role at Lismore, Coffs Harbour and the Gold Coast.

Professor Jomeen, a distinguished researcher and experienced Dean, said her tenure at Southern Cross University was an opportunity for her to "make a difference".

"I'd been in my last job at the University of Hull for some time and had achieved a lot. I was ready for a new challenge," she said.

"I sold my house back in the UK to come here, and my daughter gave up her job to come with me.

"My son is still in the UK. When travel restrictions lift he will come out.

"Things back home were just starting to move into crisis stage with COVID-19 when we left.

"And it was strange when we got to Australia - it was straight into lockdown.

"Two weeks of isolation was not what I expected, but it was understandable.

"It is very difficult at home; I keep in touch regularly with family and friends."

Professor Jomeen added her praise for the Northern Rivers Area Health District's proactive approach to COVID-19, emphasising the important role of frontline health workers.

"I felt a sense of safety and stability in Australia compared to the UK," she said.

"It has been a surreal start to this role, however every crisis creates an opportunity and the importance of the healthcare workforce has never been more dominant than it is right now on the front lines.

"This demonstrates the value of university health research and industry-ready graduates to ensure the best possible workforce for delivering the best possible care.

"The vision of our school is to strengthen relationships and partnerships within our health districts and the broader healthcare sector, to be part of healthcare workforce solutions and give students excellent placement experiences."

The professor's passion for delivering the best outcomes for health professions heralds from years of experience as a clinical nurse and midwife to her leadership roles as Dean of Health and Social Care and Dean of Health Sciences, incorporating sports health and exercise science, psychology and biomedical science.

