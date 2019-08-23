Front-runner claims the M'bah Cup

Boncosta, seen here at Coffs Harbour earlier this year, has led all the way to win the 2019 Murwillumbah Cup.

Boncosta, seen here at Coffs Harbour earlier this year, has led all the way to win the 2019 Murwillumbah Cup. Sam Flanagan

COFFS Harbour gelding Boncosta ($19) won the $40,000 Murwillumbah Cup (1530m) today with a bold front-running effort.

The Brett Bellamy-trained son of Bon Hoffa led throughout for Brisbane jockey Tegan Harrison, winning by a length and relegating Matt Dunn's Ready For Danger ($5) and Harold Norman's Shauquin ($3.60) to the minor placings.

Boncosta had finished fourth to Powerline in the Casino Cup at his most recent start for Bellamy and claimed a seventh career win.

He also gave Harrison the feature double after she had won the main support race, the $30,000 Newmarket (1200m), on Waltzing Willie for Coffs Harbour trainer Donna Grisedale.

It was the eight-year-old's sixth race win at his 46th start.

Gold Coast trainer Les Kelly also snared a double yesterday with Jackpot Jay and Elixir.

Both were topweights and carried 60kg and 60.5kg respectively.

Jackpot Jay won the Class 2 Hcp, a third win 11 starts for the four-year-old gelding son of Zoffany.

Three races later Little Elixir surged to victory in the Class 1 Hcp (1200m).

It was her second win in 12 starts, with the four-year-old daughter of Exceed And Excel coming off a good third on the Gold Coast.

She beat home the Matt Dunn-trained pair Ashman and William.

Dunn, based at Murwillumbah, had a win early in the day when Cubix claimed the Maiden Hcp (1200m) while the Toby and Trent Edmonds-trained Fast won the first race, another Maiden Hcp (1530m).

Ballina trainer Ethan Ensby had success when Fencourt blasted home to nab favourite Red Heat on the line.

The six-year-old gelding son of Capo Blanco had won his last start at Grafton over 3120m on July 14.

Ensby freshened him for his return yesterday and the gelding did the rest to post a fourth career win in the Tygalah Cup (2020m).

Boost for Coffs

COFFS Harbour Racing Club has been confirmed as one of three new venues for the rich Country Championships.

The $150,000 Country Championships Qualifier will be held on February 15.

It will be part of a double-header with Nowra, also a first- time venue, holding its qualifier on February 16.

The $500,000 Final will be at Randwick on April 4.