FRONT ROW: Vote for Dream Team wrecking balls
RUGBY LEAGUE :This is it.
After five big weeks of voting in The Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Dream Team of the Decade, we're on to the final round.
Saving the biggest players on the field until last, the front rowers are the first line of attack and defence, dishing out huge hit-ups and taking a real beating.
Joining the two props is the hooker, who sets the tempo for the play and can make the difference when given the chance.
Opening the candidates for the Lower Clarence Magpies is resident big man Ryan Binge.
Binge had the size but he really fit the modern mould with agility and smarts thrown in the mix. Had a stint at the Grafton Ghosts as well.
Fellow prop Xavier Sullivan may have left the club for the South Grafton Rebels early in the decade but he was a tough-tackling unit who had his opponents shaking in their boots.
Filling in from hooker is Tom Martin, who was known as a great provider and an exceptional defender.
Heading upriver to the South Grafton Rebels, Sullivan finds himself in contention again.
During his time in red, he was always looking to take on the biggest bloke on the field.
Another battle-hardened warrior from the Rebels was Karl Woodley, a hardman through and through that always loved a bit of argy-bargy.
The final spot for the Rebels is arguably filled by the biggest boots.
Rhys Walters didn't tower over his opponents but his guile and heart made him a must-have.
Playing more than 200 first-grade games and with an instrumental role in their back-to-back premierships, Walters was the man in the middle of the decade.
In the blue corner are the Grafton Ghosts and they too have had their fair share of talent over the past 10 years.
Adam Slater might be a blueberry picker by trade but the only picking he does on the field is on his opponents.
Slater's work rate, toughness and longevity make him an underrated piece of a very successful Ghosts outfit.
Popping up again, Binge had a successful spell in Grafton, where he thrived off big hits in a hardworking pack.
Grafton's newest captain Todd Cameron has been a mainstay in the side as a dynamic play-making hooker.
Now the final decision is in your hands.
Cast your votes in the two polls below.