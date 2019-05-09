Whats On
From William Crighton to Wild Marmalade, what's on this week
Today
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: William Crighton 8pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers RnR Lessons Beginners 7pm; Intermediate 7.45pm
- Lismore Heights Bowls Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Croaker & The Honey Bee 6pm
- Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Dallas James 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Sarah Grant 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Horne 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Anna & Jordan 7pm & 8.45pm
Tomorrow
- Alstonville Plateau Bowls & Sports Club: Lance Lincoln 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Morning Melodies - Dean Doyle with Sophistication 9.30am; Level One - Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow 7.30pm; Boardwalk - Dennis Wilson 6.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Mapstone 7pm
- Byron Bay Theatre: A Prudent Man 8pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Distraction Duo 7pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Anna Smyrk 8pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Stu Black 7.30pm
- Fresh Cafe, Byron: Elena B Williams 7pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: John Kafoa 6.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm;
- Palace Cinemas, Byron Bay: Spanish Film Opening Night 6.30pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ino Pio 6pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Supercheeze 9.30pm
- Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Guy Kachel 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Mescalito Blues 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Hombres 7pm
- The Sun, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 7pm
- Tintenbar Hall: Tintenbar Up Front - Twenty Two Strings; Doli Marma; Craig Sinclair; Amy Pelu; Ash & Sylvie; Moppy; Sofiella & the Handsome Husbands 7.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jayo & Katalyst 7pm & 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Rob Rhodes 6.30pm
Saturday, May 11
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Guy Kachel 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Glen Massey 6.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Wild Marmalade 7pm
- Byron Theatre: Live Screening - As you like It 1pm; Scandals - Fanny Bouffante 8pm
- Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Massive 8pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Natalie Henry 8pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Toxic Rock 8.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Pink Zinc 9.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Smash & Bangers 9.30pm
- Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Elena B Williams 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Slim Pickens 7pm
- The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Channon Blues Stomp (six bands) 4pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Soul Shakers 7pm
- The Sun, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Skyeater 7pm & 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Carly & Roo 6.30pm
Sunday, May 12
- Alstonville Plateau Bowls & Sports Club: The Bucket List Duo 2.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Dan Hannaford 12pm; Spinnakers - Dan Clark 12pm; Level One - Mothers Day Concert, Dean Doyle 2pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Stu Black 12pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Kit Bray 6pm
- Byron Bay Theatre: Art on Screen - A Rebel In Venice 3pm
- Doma Cafe, Federal: Kimberly Dean & Glenn Kellett 12noon
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Bill Jacobi 1pm
- Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Andy Buckle 12.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Ronny Lindsay 3pm
- Lismore City Bowling Club: Country Music Afternoon - Terry Wells & Friends 1pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Josh Hamilton 5pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Push 1pm; DJ James Browne 5pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Elena B Williams 12pm
- The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Pink Zinc Band 2.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Sunstone 7pm
- The Sun, Byron Bay: Walker 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
- Windara, Sextonville Rd, Casino: Liora and the Lions, Decibella, The Windara Workers from 11.30am
Monday, May 13
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Tahlia Matheson 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsier Diop (DJ Set) 6pm
Tuesday, May 14
- Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers RnR Lessons Intermediate 7pm; Advanced 7.45pm
- The Rails, Byron: Ooz 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set)
Wednesday, May 15
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Ballroom Dance Dot Simpson 6pm; Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Allensworth 8pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing 6pm; Partner Dance lessons 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil: DJ Eva J 6pm