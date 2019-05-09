Menu
AUSSIE ICON: William Crighton brings his new album Empire to Lismore today, at the Dusty Attic Music Lounge, 149 Woodlark St, Lismore, from 8pm. Contributed
Whats On

From William Crighton to Wild Marmalade, what's on this week

Javier Encalada
by
9th May 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Today

  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: William Crighton 8pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers RnR Lessons Beginners 7pm; Intermediate 7.45pm
  • Lismore Heights Bowls Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Croaker & The Honey Bee 6pm
  • Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Dallas James 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Sarah Grant 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Horne 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Anna & Jordan 7pm & 8.45pm

Tomorrow

  • Alstonville Plateau Bowls & Sports Club: Lance Lincoln 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Morning Melodies - Dean Doyle with Sophistication 9.30am; Level One - Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow 7.30pm; Boardwalk - Dennis Wilson 6.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Mapstone 7pm
  • Byron Bay Theatre: A Prudent Man 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Distraction Duo 7pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Anna Smyrk 8pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Stu Black 7.30pm
  • Fresh Cafe, Byron: Elena B Williams 7pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
  • LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: John Kafoa 6.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm;
  • Palace Cinemas, Byron Bay: Spanish Film Opening Night 6.30pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ino Pio 6pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Supercheeze 9.30pm
  • Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Guy Kachel 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Mescalito Blues 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Hombres 7pm
  • The Sun, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 7pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: Tintenbar Up Front - Twenty Two Strings; Doli Marma; Craig Sinclair; Amy Pelu; Ash & Sylvie; Moppy; Sofiella & the Handsome Husbands 7.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jayo & Katalyst 7pm & 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Rob Rhodes 6.30pm

Saturday, May 11

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Guy Kachel 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Glen Massey 6.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Wild Marmalade 7pm
  • Byron Theatre: Live Screening - As you like It 1pm; Scandals - Fanny Bouffante 8pm
  • Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Massive 8pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Natalie Henry 8pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Toxic Rock 8.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Pink Zinc 9.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Smash & Bangers 9.30pm
  • Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Elena B Williams 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Slim Pickens 7pm
  • The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Channon Blues Stomp (six bands) 4pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Soul Shakers 7pm
  • The Sun, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Skyeater 7pm & 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Carly & Roo 6.30pm

Sunday, May 12

  • Alstonville Plateau Bowls & Sports Club: The Bucket List Duo 2.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Dan Hannaford 12pm; Spinnakers - Dan Clark 12pm; Level One - Mothers Day Concert, Dean Doyle 2pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Stu Black 12pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Kit Bray 6pm
  • Byron Bay Theatre: Art on Screen - A Rebel In Venice 3pm
  • Doma Cafe, Federal: Kimberly Dean & Glenn Kellett 12noon
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Bill Jacobi 1pm
  • Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Andy Buckle 12.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Ronny Lindsay 3pm
  • Lismore City Bowling Club: Country Music Afternoon - Terry Wells & Friends 1pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Josh Hamilton 5pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Push 1pm; DJ James Browne 5pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Elena B Williams 12pm
  • The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Pink Zinc Band 2.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Sunstone 7pm
  • The Sun, Byron Bay: Walker 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
  • Windara, Sextonville Rd, Casino: Liora and the Lions, Decibella, The Windara Workers from 11.30am

Monday, May 13

  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Tahlia Matheson 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsier Diop (DJ Set) 6pm

Tuesday, May 14

  • Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers RnR Lessons Intermediate 7pm; Advanced 7.45pm
  • The Rails, Byron: Ooz 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set)

Wednesday, May 15

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Ballroom Dance Dot Simpson 6pm; Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Allensworth 8pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing 6pm; Partner Dance lessons 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil: DJ Eva J 6pm

