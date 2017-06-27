21°
From ugly duckling to swan

27th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
BLOOMIN' BEAUTIFUL: A rose garden in the Botanic Gardens, Canterbury, South Island, New Zealand.
BLOOMIN' BEAUTIFUL: A rose garden in the Botanic Gardens, Canterbury, South Island, New Zealand. cmfotoworks

THE look of quite unattractive, bare-rooted bagged roses in garden centres during June does not do justice to their final appearance.

You have to cast your mind forward to late spring and summer when those leafless "sticks” will be covered in lots of foliage and beautiful flowers.

Audrey Hepburn once said that "to plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow” and this couldn't be truer when planting a bare-rooted rose.

When you get your bagged rose home, here are some simple steps to give it the best possible start:

Unwrap the plastic from around the roots and then place the plant in a bucket of water, so that all the roots are covered.

In a sunny spot that receives at least six hours of sunshine a day, dig a hole about 30cm wide and deep. Mix some fertiliser into the soil dug from the hole.

Create a pyramid-shaped mound of soil in the bottom of the planting hole.

Place the rose in the hole with its roots sitting on and around the mound of soil. Ensure that the graft union (bump on the stem) will be sitting at least 5cm above the final ground level.

Backfill around the roots gently and then water in well.

Apply a layer of organic mulch, like bark chips or sugar cane mulch, around the new rose, keeping the mulch a few centimetres away from the stem.

Keep the soil moist while the new rose establishes itself.

By Angie Thomas, www.yates.com.au

New rose varieties

START making your rose wish list and create room at your place for some beautiful new roses from Treloar Roses (www.treloarroses.com.au)

Charles de Gaulle (Meilanein) is a gorgeous low to medium-height hybrid tea rose with fragrant, fully double clear lilac blue blooms.

Treloar Roses is donating $1.50 from the sale of each Charles de Gaulle rose to the Australian War Animal Memorial Organisation, which is a volunteer non-profit organisation that aims to recognise the important work of animals during Australian military service.

To honour the animals of war, the organisation is establishing a war animal memorial in Pozieres in France, where the Charles de Gaulle rose will be planted.

Elyssium Fields (Korknysna) is a modern shrub rose with lovely swirls of orange apricot, yellow undertones and pink highlights.

It's fully petalled and cupped and the blooms will flatten as they mature.

Elyssium Fields is a hardy rose that grows to about 1.5m in height and has good disease resistance, making it a great choice for growing in humid climates.

Fresh young green peas isolated on white background
Fresh young green peas isolated on white background victoriya89

Vege of the week: Peas

YATE'S dwarf pea Greenfeast is a vigorous, mid-season variety that will start developing peas about 14 weeks after sowing and produce heavy crops of large, even, well-filled pods containing rich green peas.

In a sunny spot in a well-drained garden bed, sow seeds 2.5cm deep into moist soil that has been enriched with some fertiliser. Don't water again until the seedlings emerge in about two weeks. Limiting watering helps to reduce the chance of seeds rotting before they germinate.

To encourage a great harvest, as soon as the pea seedlings are established start feeding each week with soluble plant food, which is boosted with extra potassium which promotes flowering and pea development.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers lifestyle peas roses

