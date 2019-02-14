Menu
SURF'S UP: Australian surf music band Mal and the Longboarders have reformed for a series of gigs, starting tomorrow at the Bangalow Bowlo from 7pm.
From Thunderfox to Tahlia, this week's gig guide

Javier Encalada
by
14th Feb 2019 3:15 PM
Today

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Thunderfox 9pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Vagina Conversations #4 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Doctor Love Valentine's Two Course Dinner & Show 6pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Locura, Byron Bay: Floating Points 7pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Valentine's Day - Soloist Jamie Sullivan 6pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Steve Tyson and the Train Rex 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Adam Brown 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Finatn & Fergo 7pm
  • Tintenbar Up Front, Tintenbar: Winter Wilson 7.3pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Animal Ventura 7.30pm & 8.45pm

Friday, February 15

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Morning Melodies Dean Doyle with Sophistication 9.30am; Boardwalk Piano Bar - Brian Pamphillon 4pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Jock Barnes 6.30pm;
  • Bangalow Bowlo: The Beach Party - Mal & The Longboarders 7pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Steve Tyson & the Trainwrex 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 5pm; Pink Zinc 9pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Vagina Conversations #4 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Col Germano 7pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Occa Rock 9.30pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Benja Meek 8.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Isaac Frankham Duo 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and the Ladyz 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Beer Garden - DJ 9pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: It's All Art (opening) 6pm; Sean McMahon Caberet 7pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Border Rangers 7pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Raku 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Beyond Blue 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey & the Thread 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Hombres 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Greg Kew 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jayo & Katalyst 7.30pm & 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Danny Doon 6pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Justin Bannister 8pm

Saturday, February 16

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Leigh James 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Glenn Massey 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Greg Kew 7.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: High School Musical 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: The Rolling Stones Experience 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Late for Woodstock 8pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Jessica Maree 8.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: 3Play 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Bourbon & Ink 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Chris Cook Band 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Nightclub - Push 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: The Pat Eyre Trio 1pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Guy Kachel 7pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Velshur 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Soul'd 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Fingal & the Curiosities of Essex 7.30pm & 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Hartung 6pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Tim Schou 8pm

Sunday, February 17

  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Tess Latu 4pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Guy Kachel 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Andy Buckle 1pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Kyle Lionhart 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Tahlia Matheson 4pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Daryl James 1pm; It's All Art (exhibition closes at 5pm)
  • Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Josh Lee Hamilton 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Occa Rock 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Thrillbilly Stomp noon
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The Tristian Duo 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session - DJs Eva J & Viva Son & Vinnie LaDuce lunch-late
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Rod Murray 4pm

Monday, February 18

  • Mary G's, Lismore: 888 Poker 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm

Tuesday, February 19

  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: The Byron Shire Seniors Festival Expo 10am;
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Byron Surf Flix: Storm Riders 7.30pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 7pm

Wednesday, February 20

  • Ballina RSL Club: Social Ballroom Dance Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Jane Siberry & Gyan Untogether Again 7.15pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club 6pm: Hooked on Swing Dance Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 7.30pm
  • Rous Hotel, Lismore: Roaring at the Rous Open Mic Stand-up Comedy Night 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Tahlia Matheson 7pm

