Wallabies line-up settled for World Cup clash with England

Kurtley Beale has been under a cloud all week after suffering concussion against Georgia. Picture: Getty

Kurtley Beale has been under a cloud all week after suffering concussion against Georgia. Picture: Getty

KURTLEY Beale has passed all his tests since suffering a head injury last weekend and been cleared to play in the Wallabies' World Cup quarter-final against England.

Beale will start at fullback in a new-look team featuring teenage sensation Jordan Petaia, after the Wallabies confirmed The Daily Telegraph's exclusive news the teenager was set to be picked to start at outside centre.

While the decision to select the 19-year-old at outside centre for such a big match, given he's played only two Tests, will come as a shock to most, it can be revealed that he has been secretly training at 13 behind closed doors.

He spent time at outside centre during Australia's warm-up camp in New Caledonia to familiarise himself with playing alongside Samu Kerevi and the pair would have played together earlier had Petaia not injured his hamstring.

It shapes as one of the biggest selection gambles the Wallabies have ever taken at a World Cup, but if it comes off it could be a masterstroke.

His selection means James O'Connor and Matt To'omua move back to the bench, while Dane Haylett-Petty missed out altogether.

Wallabies teenager Jordan Petaia has been shuffled into the starting outside centre position. Picture: Getty

Will Genia was given the nod to start at halfback ahead of Nic White, and Reece Hodge has been rushed back into the starting line-up after completing the ludicrous three-match suspension he copped for his try-saving tackle on rampaging Fijian Peceli Yato.

There were no surprises in the starting forward pack but veteran front rower Sekope Kepu, Australia's most-capped prop, lost his spot on the bench to the more destructive Taniela Tupou.

WALLABIES TEAM TO FACE ENGLAND

15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Reece Hodge, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Christian Lealiifano, 9 Will Genia, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 6 David Pocock, 5 Rory Arnold, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Allan Alaatlatoa, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Scott Sio

Reserves: 16. Jordan Uelese, 17. James Slipper, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Adam Coleman, 20. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 21. Nic White, 22. Matt To'omua , 23. James O'Connor

Stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 on KAYO SPORTS. Every match Live & On-Demand on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Get your 14 day free trial >