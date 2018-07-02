From the Northern Rivers to official Harry Potter artist

Levi Pinfold, the official artist for the 20th anniversary series of the Harry Potter books.

HE SPENT two years living on the Northern Rivers, and he once washed dishes at a Brisbane cafe to make ends meet, but now Levi Pinfold has been magically elevated to official artist for the 20th anniversary series of the Harry Potter books.

Even more special, Levi's artwork was hand-picked by none other than the author herself - JK Rowling.

"I found out the news by electronic owl (email). I had been hoping the news would be delivered by an actual owl through the magical post,'' he jokes.

"Or it would have been brilliant if Hagrid (a Harry Potter character) had shown up.”

Levi celebrated at the pub and says he was walking on air for 10 minutes until he thought about all the work ahead of him. "And I've been terrified ever since,” he says.

English-born Levi, 32, has been a children's book illustrator for more than 10 years, including working for Harry Potter's publisher Bloomsbury in the UK. About two years ago he was asked to send a trial drawing of the Hufflepuff shield, from the books.

"I was asked to do the Hufflepuff house crest because it's hard to make the badger look majestic,'' he says.

"I researched traditional heraldry and then sent it off (to the publishers).

"I haven't heard from JK Rowling directly, but I know she has seen everything herself and she has given me a quiet nod, and that is totally cool with me.

"Harry Potter is such a worldwide thing that generally Queenslanders are surprised that someone from Queensland is doing the illustrations.''

The artwork for the 20th anniversary Harry Potter books. www.levipinfold.com

The full-time artist moved to Queensland five years ago. While he was settling into life in Brisbane, he secured a part-time job as a dish washer at the now-closed Lure on Latrobe cafe in Paddington.

"I fell in love with a Queensland girl (Carly, a photographer) and we decided to move here to live because of the sunshine, and the weather is much nicer than England,'' Levi says.

"I was washing dishes for about six months. It was nice to do a social job.''

The self-confessed massive Harry Potter fan, who recently moved to Springbrook on the Gold Coast with fiancee Carly after spending two years in northern New South Wales, re-reads each novel to ensure his illustrations are accurate.

"It's a real privilege to draw characters that many people love but it's also a great responsibility.”

From a young age Levi felt a strong calling to be an artist and he has been drawing ever since. In 2013 he won the prestigious Kate Greenaway Medal for his children's book Black Dog.

He has designed unique artwork for four versions of The Chamber of Secrets, releasing this week, with each one representing the Hogwarts houses.

For example, the Gryffindor cover features Fawkes the phoenix and Godric Gryffindor's sword.

"Working away in my studio, you forget how big it is, and suddenly I go to a signing and so many people turn up and you realise it is real.

"Brisbane fans are awesome; they are really passionate and engaged.''