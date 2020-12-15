From the footy field to the flood ground, players pitch in

FLOOD PREP: At the Lismore Rugby Club on Tuesday morning members including life memebr and full-back Nigel Marshall responded to a call-out to move everything from memorabilia to furniture from the club house as flooding of around 7.2m is expected to surge through the building. Photo: Alison Paterson

BEING strong enough to carry a refrigerator is not an unexpected skill for a rugby player.

But seeing fullback Nigel Marshall hauling a fridge out of the Lismore Rugby Club kitchen and his mates carrying similary heavy items ahead of predicted flooding makes you realise just how strong and fit you need to be to play game.

Club president Pete Everingham said members such as Nigel have been busy since early this morning moving out everything not bolted down.

“I was on the phone to the SES this morning and they told me their latest flood prediction for us 7.2m and possibly higher,” he said.

“A height of 7.2m puts water in our clubhouse and we had over 9m in the 2017 floods, so we need to start moving as soon as soon as possible before our road in there gets cut off at around 6m.”

RISING WATER: At the Lismore Rugby Club on Tuesday morning president Pete Everingham points to where he expects the flood water to reach. He said up to 7m is expected to surge through the building. Photo: Alison Paterson

Mr Everingham said he’s put a shout-out on social media early Tuesday morning to the hundreds of club members and was pleased with the response.

GET THE BEER: The Lismore Rugby Club is evacuating it’s clubhouse ahead of the expected 7.2m flood on the property. Photo: Alison Paterson

He said youngsters like Noah Tulk who was carefully moving our framed photos and trophies were doing a great job.

MANY HANDS: Lismore Rugby Union Club member Noah Tulk does his bit to carry out precious items from the clubhouse ahead of the expected flood. Alison Paterson

“We still need help to evacuate LRUC, so please if have a ute, trailer, ropes and tarps please bring them as well,” he said.

“Call me on 0417236337.”

Meanwhile other sporting clubs including the Lismore Swans AFC had shared the call for assistance to their members, asking anyone available to help out their rugby colleagues.