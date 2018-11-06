From Survivor to world bodybuilding champion

SHE survived Survivor, and now Lennox Head's Jacqui Patterson has ticked off another bucket list item by taking out her category in a world bodybuilding competition at the Gold Coast.

The 51-year-old, who competed on last year's season of the reality TV show Survivor, recently won the over-50s category at the World ICN bodybuilding titles against five other competitors.

The result is all the more pleasing for Jacqui as she was injured on Survivor -- she had four screws placed in her shoulder after the show -- then she also battled a state two, grade four melanoma.

Taking a positive attitude, the woman who has always been "a fitness nut" , took up strength training in June to help with the rehabilitation of her shoulder.

"I've never really done strength training before," she said.

"But I did have a good base to start with -- I've always worked out in a gym."

Jacqui also entered the over-40s category in the fitness competition to give the "younger girls and a run for their money" and she came fourth.

"I love a challenge, and having a goal," she said.

"This (strength training) is something I always wanted to do. I live and breathe fitness."

She trained six days a week to prepare for the bodybuilding competition for about an hour day.

While she thanked her coach, she said her diet also was important.

"Six packs aren't made in the gym, they're made in the supermarket," she said.

She said she has always been very conscious about what she ate, so her calorie-controlled preparation was nothing new.

As for what's next, she said she would love to appear on a Survivor All Stars show -- "I'd do that in a heartbeat".

In the meantime, she continues training fitness, and also marrying people -- she is a marriage celebrant.