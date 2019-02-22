From surf to turf, 10 things to do this week

FUN ON AND OFF THE BOARD: Surfers of all ages and board types are welcome at the Byron Bay Surf Festival.

FUN ON AND OFF THE BOARD: Surfers of all ages and board types are welcome at the Byron Bay Surf Festival. Supplied

1. Byron Surf Festival 2019: The 2019 Byron Bay Surf Festival kicks off today in a five-day event that does not only include lots of surfing, but features sustainability, music, art, cinema and culture. This year's line up of special guests include surfing World Champions, female leaders, inspiring musicians, photographers and artists. There will be free and ticketed events all weekend. For details visit byronbaysurffestival.com.au.

2. Breast Wishes in Lismore: Breast Wishes is an uplifting Australian musical comedy about life, love, family and silicon. It follows the journey of a family and the events that have shaped their breasts. Meet four women: sisters Lyn and Carol, Mum Helen and cousin Sal. Add a fumbling boyfriend, a well-meaning husband and a bra-fitter who's seen it all, and you will be taken on a witty and heart-warming journey through laughter to triumph. Lismore Theatre Company's first show of their 2019 season opens this week in their newly air-conditioned Rochdale Theatre, 603 Ballina Rd, Goonellabah. They will be offering performances from this weekend to March 3. Thursday, Friday, Saturday night performances are at 7.30pm and Sunday matinees are at 2pm. Tickets for all shows are available at lismoretheatrecompany.org.au.

3. Messy Church in Alstonville: Messy Church is an imaginative, fun-filled, creative gathering for young families. This month they are exploring the theme 'what's your treasure? The event will include a treasure hunt, the chance to build a treasure chest and enjoy a friendly chat over a meal. At Alstonville Anglican Church, Alstonville, this Sunday from 4pm. Free event.

4. Pub sing along in Alstonville: An enjoyable evening singing along to great popular songs with Alstonville Anglicans. Enjoy a delicious 'Feddy' meal and a friendly chat. At the The Federal Hotel, Alstonville, on Sunday, from 5.30pm.

5. Sensitive screening in Byron Bay: Sensitive - The Untold Story is a documentary about the temperament trait of high sensitivity found in 20% of the population. This film is based on the findings of author and psychologist Dr. Elaine Aron (The Highly Sensitive Person) who discovered the brains of sensitive people work differently. The film features Dr. Elaine Aron, Alanis Morissette, Dr. Bianca Acevedo and Dr. Maike Andresen, and it aims to raise awareness of HSP and offer insights to those who have this trait, or have a loved one who is a HSP. At Pighouse Flicks, 1 Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay, on Wednesday, February 27, from 6pm.

6. Politics in the Pub - Mullumbimby: Decolonising the Commons: First Nations' Perspective is the theme of this year's first Ngara Institute Politics in the Pub. The evening will feature three indigenous speakers: academics, activists and commentators Amber Seccombe (Griffith University), Glenn Woods (Griffith University) and Marcelle Townsend-Cross (Long Island University/Southern Cross University) will reflect on what decolonisation means in practice for all of us. At The Courthouse Hotel, 31 Burringbar St, Mullumbimby,on Wednesday, February 27, from 6.30pm.

7. Politics in the Pub - Lismore: Compassion and Politics : Are They Mutually Exclusive? is the theme for this month. Lismore Ngara has invited local candidates of the major parties for their response to these ideas. Professor Paul Gilbert (UK), the founder of compassion focused therapy, suggests that understanding the workings of the human brain is fundamental to political change. Paul Gilbert, FBPsS, PhD, OBE is a Professor of Clinical Psychology at the University of Derby and Visiting Professor at the University of Queensland. This event is presented in conjunction with the University Centre For Rural Health. At the Rous Hotel, 44 Keen St, Lismore, on Thursday, February 28, from 7pm.

8. Survive and Thrive Expo for 16-18 year olds in Lismore: Bringing together a host of organisations, services and individuals who can help young people through their HSC studies or find an apprenticeship or traineeship, or to join the workforce, this is a must event for young people and their parents and carers. Come along and chat with library staff about the huge range of study resources available to help with the HSC and beyond. Training Services NSW and TAFE will be along to talk apprenticeships and traineeships.The crew from Social Futures' Choices program will be talking sexual health. The Headspace staff will be on hand to discuss mental health at this busy and stressful time in young lives. The Home Schooling Group will be on hand to discuss possible alternatives to mainstream schooling. There will be over-sized board games and, of course, pizza. At the Richmond Tweed Regional Library, 6 Centenary Dr, Goonellabah, on Thursday, February 28, from 4pm. Free event.

9. The End of Meat screening in Mullumbimby: The End of Meat is a documentary film envisioning a future where meat consumption belongs to the past. In The End of Meat, filmmaker Marc Pierschel embarks on a journey to discover what effect a post-meat world would have on the environment, the animals and ourselves. He meets Esther the Wonder Pig, who became an internet phenomenon; talks to pioneers leading the vegan movement in Germany; visits the first fully vegetarian city in India; witnesses rescued farm animals enjoying their new found freedom; observes the future food innovators making meat and cheese without the animals, even harvesting "bacon" from the ocean, and much more. This is a fundraiser event towards Demand Film to spread the film around the world. At The Rainbow Centre, 62 Stuart St, Mullumbimby, on Friday, March 1, from 6.30pm. $10.

10. Drag Queen Bingo in Ballina: Guests are in for a serious fun night as drag performer Timberlina comes to Ballina. Her over-the-top style and dazzling repertoire, coupled with her naughty quick wit, will keep you fabulously entertained for hours. Timberlina is packing her wigs, glitter and stilettos to head back to Ballina.Tickets are $42.50 per person and include three games of bingo, performances and a two course dinner. At Ballina RSL Club on Friday, March 1, from 6pm.