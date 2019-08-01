Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFRICAN RHYTHMS: The Soweto Gospel Choir is coming to the Northern Rivers this week.
AFRICAN RHYTHMS: The Soweto Gospel Choir is coming to the Northern Rivers this week. Caloundra Weekly contributed
Whats On

From Soweto to Jim-Bob, this week's gig guide has it all

Javier Encalada
by
1st Aug 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Today

  • Bangalow Hotel: M.E. Baird Merry Gin Sessions 7pm
  • Byron Theatre: Artifishal (Documentary) 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, Lismore: Summerland Rockers Beginners 7pm; Intermediate 7.45pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dance 4.30pm
  • Locura, Byron Bay: R and B - Hip Hop Night with Locura DJs 9pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Trivia 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dennis Wilson 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Swamp Cats 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Zechariah 7pm; 8.45pm

Tomorrow

 

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Narelle Harris 4pm; Dan Hannaford 6.30pm; First Floor - Dami Im - Dreamer Tour 7.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Soren Carlberg Quartet 7pm
  • Byron Theatre: Hung Le in Conversation With Richard Fidler 7pm; Solid Air - Spoken Word Showcase 8.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Kaffene 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • Locura, Byron Bay: Harvey Sutherland 9pm
  • Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Sky Eater 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Steve Lovelight 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: My Addiction 8.30pm
  • The Bank, Lismore: Jim - Bob Bank Job 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Little Billie 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Harry Nichols 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Quackers 7pm; 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Kenny Slide 6.30pm

Saturday, August 3

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Col Germano 6.30pm
  • Byron Theatre: Stephen Pyne in Conversation with Richard Fidler 6.30pm; Story Club - Working for the Man 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jabiru 8pm
  • Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Toxic Rock 8.30pm
  • Locura, Byron Bay: Loki Berry + Locura DJS 9pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Jed Williams 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dave Scott Band 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Aloha Baby 7pm; 8.45pm
  • Wardell Hall: Bushdance 6pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm

Sunday, August 4

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Live Music Day featuring Ann, Bill, Jill and Maurie and DustyTrax 11am
  • Byron Theatre: Soweto Gospel Choir 5pm and 7.30pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Yolan 1pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Georgia Roberts 3pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Grace and Beau 5pm
  • Oceans Shores Country Club: Andy Kay 1pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: PUSH 1pm; DJ James Browne 5pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Squash Courts 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Greg Kew 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Vinnie LaDuce and Jezza J Lunch
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 1pm

Monday, August 5

  • Locura, Byron Bay: Benjamas on Sonics 9pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Leigh James 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsier Diop (DJ set) 6pm

Tuesday, August 6

Wednesday, August 7

  • Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium - Social Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Trivia 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: John J Bradley 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm
ballina byron bay casino gig guide kyogle lismore whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How I was hit by six-tonne truck on Bruxner Hwy and survived

    premium_icon How I was hit by six-tonne truck on Bruxner Hwy and survived

    News HE WAS pronounced clinically dead at the scene, and then again at Lismore Base Hospital.

    Would you like a million-dollar view with your Thai food?

    premium_icon Would you like a million-dollar view with your Thai food?

    News After 14 years, this popular restaurant has relocated

    Return of the perm: The best salons to get curls

    premium_icon Return of the perm: The best salons to get curls

    Fashion & Beauty Modern perms are in, and they can be much gentler on the locks

    Spike in Q fever prompts vaccination call on Nth Rivers

    Spike in Q fever prompts vaccination call on Nth Rivers

    News Drought and dusty conditions increase risk of disease spreading