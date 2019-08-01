From Soweto to Jim-Bob, this week's gig guide has it all
Today
- Bangalow Hotel: M.E. Baird Merry Gin Sessions 7pm
- Byron Theatre: Artifishal (Documentary) 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, Lismore: Summerland Rockers Beginners 7pm; Intermediate 7.45pm
- Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dance 4.30pm
- Locura, Byron Bay: R and B - Hip Hop Night with Locura DJs 9pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Trivia 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dennis Wilson 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Swamp Cats 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Zechariah 7pm; 8.45pm
Tomorrow
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Narelle Harris 4pm; Dan Hannaford 6.30pm; First Floor - Dami Im - Dreamer Tour 7.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Soren Carlberg Quartet 7pm
- Byron Theatre: Hung Le in Conversation With Richard Fidler 7pm; Solid Air - Spoken Word Showcase 8.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Kaffene 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
- Locura, Byron Bay: Harvey Sutherland 9pm
- Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Sky Eater 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Steve Lovelight 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: My Addiction 8.30pm
- The Bank, Lismore: Jim - Bob Bank Job 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Little Billie 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Harry Nichols 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Quackers 7pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Kenny Slide 6.30pm
Saturday, August 3
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Jordy DJ Party 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Col Germano 6.30pm
- Byron Theatre: Stephen Pyne in Conversation with Richard Fidler 6.30pm; Story Club - Working for the Man 8pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jabiru 8pm
- Foxy Luu's, Byron Bay: Acoustic Gypsy Jazz with Ben Julian 6pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Toxic Rock 8.30pm
- Locura, Byron Bay: Loki Berry + Locura DJS 9pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Jed Williams 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dave Scott Band 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Aloha Baby 7pm; 8.45pm
- Wardell Hall: Bushdance 6pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm
Sunday, August 4
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Live Music Day featuring Ann, Bill, Jill and Maurie and DustyTrax 11am
- Byron Theatre: Soweto Gospel Choir 5pm and 7.30pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Yolan 1pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Georgia Roberts 3pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Grace and Beau 5pm
- Oceans Shores Country Club: Andy Kay 1pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: PUSH 1pm; DJ James Browne 5pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Squash Courts 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Greg Kew 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Vinnie LaDuce and Jezza J Lunch
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 1pm
Monday, August 5
- Locura, Byron Bay: Benjamas on Sonics 9pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Leigh James 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsier Diop (DJ set) 6pm
Tuesday, August 6
- Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium - Coastal Kids Concert 6.30pm
- Lennox Head Community Centre: Dancing in the Dark 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club, Lismore: Summerland Rockers Intermediate 7pm; Advanced 7.45pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Rock'n Rebels Dance Classes - Beginners to Advanced 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm
Wednesday, August 7
- Ballina RSL Club: Auditorium - Social Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Trivia 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: John J Bradley 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm