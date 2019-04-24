From retail manager to composer for film

ALSTONVILLE composer Brad Klenk is one of four artists nation-wide selected by Screenworks to take part in the 2019 Screen Composing Bootcamp, a tailored mentorship program supported by APRA AMCOS.

Mr Klenk and the rest of the selected composers will work with an industry professional to complete the six-week Screen Composing Bootcamp, and will also receive practical industry experience during a multi-day visit to shadow their mentors.

The Alstonville artist will be mentored by Guy Gross, who composed music for The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, East West 101, and Farscape, amongst others.

Originally from Newcastle, where he worked on retail management at JB Hi Fi for years, Mr Klenk moved to the Northern Rivers only four years ago to complete a Bachelor of Audio from SAE Byron Bay, which he graduated from in 2017.

Since then, Klenk has collaborated on several short films and documentaries with local film-makers including A Way We Go (Urban Audiovisual Festival, Portugal), Foil Man (Flickerfest), and Clinton's Walk For Justice (NITV, SBS On Demand).

Mr Klenk said being selected for the bootcamp is a great career opportunity.

"I went back to study a mature-aged student, I'm in my early forties. My background is retail and business management for 16 years," he said.

"It was a big decision to leave that security and make this happen at this age.

"(Getting the bootcamp) It's a good boost, confidence-wise, and a it kind of explains to all of my friends that moving was a good thing; I've hardly seen them since I moved away, but it explains to them why I had to do it, and that the decision was worthwhile and a step in the right direction," he added.

The composer said he was grateful to Ballina-based film organisation Screenworks.

"This opportunity would be impossible for me without Screenworks, an organisation based here but with national reach, and hopefully they'll stay here," he said.

"The work they do is not only focused on the visual part of film, but also screenwriters, composers and other professionals and foster talent from all areas of the industry."