LIVE MUSIC: Sacred Earth duo Prem and Jethro will perform their only concert for 2019 on the Northern Rivers. They tour the world performing ancient mantras, soaring flutes, beautiful soothing melodies and harmonies that transport you to a state of deep, peaceful bliss. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, tomorrow from 7.30pm. Peter Coulson
Whats On

From Raku to Ooz, this week's gig guide

23rd May 2019 5:36 PM
Today

  • Ballina RSL Club: Direct from the USA Kings of Country 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Armandinho and Kimmy N'Crew 6pm
  • Byron Theatre: Byron Writers Festival - Factfulness with Anna Rosling Ronnlund 6pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Greenswood 8pm
  • Lismore Heights Bowls Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Larry Laughs Loud - Open Mic Comedy 7.30pm
  • Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Manoa 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Adam Brown 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Vanessa Baker 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Benji and The Saltwater People 7pm; 8.45pm

Tomorrow

  • Alstonville Plateau Bowls and Sports Club: Jeff Massey 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Jock Barnes 6.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Nick Cunningham and Guests 6pm
  • Byron Theatre: Sacred Earth 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Glenn Massey 7pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Benji and The Saltwater Sound System 8pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Beer Beef and Blues 5pm; Marshall Okell 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Who's Charlie 8.30pm
  • LaVida Bar and Restaurant, Lismore: John Kafoa 6.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Raku 6pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Undercover 9.30pm
  • Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Andy Jans-Brown 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Nathan Kaye 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Juke Joint Way 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Ragga Jump 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Beja Meek 7pm; 8.45pm
  • Twin Towns, Tweed Heads: The Chris Cook Band 4.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Hartung 6.30pm

Saturday, May 25

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Stu Black 6pm; Boardwalk - Bourbon Street 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Leigh James 6pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Coco Republic 6pm
  • Byron Theatre: The Sidemen 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Valiant Charger 8pm
  • Civic Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Dunoon Sports Club: A Fierce Circus Cabaret 6pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Easily Bribed 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Broadfoot 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Daisy Dukes 7pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Push 9.30pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Epic 8pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Glen Massey and The Thread 9.30pm
  • Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Luke Bennet 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Yolan 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Devils Kiosk 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christian Patey 7pm; 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Danny Doon 6.30pm

Sunday, May 26

  • Alstonville Plateau Bowls and Sports Club: Open Mic 2pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Subsonic Launch Party 3pm
  • Byron Theatre: Gauguin in Tahiti - Paradise Lost 3pm
  • Doma Cafe: Glenn Kellett 12noon
  • Dunoon Sports Club: Larry Laughs Loud Open Mic Comedy 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Andy Buckle 1pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Maddy Jane 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Sarah Grant 3.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Country Carna 11am
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Adam Harpaz 5pm
  • Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Be Happy Music Club 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Mossy Rock 1pm; DJ 2Sinc 5pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Button Collective 12noon
  • The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: Open Mic 2pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Hell and Whiskey 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Vinnie LaDuce and Jez Vegas Lunch
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm

Monday, May 27

  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan and Co 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsieur Diop (DJ set) 6pm

Tuesday, May 28

  • Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Rock'n Rebels Rock and Roll Dance Classes - Beginners, Intermediate and Advanced Levels 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm

Wednesday, May 29

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Learn to Ballroom Dance Dot Simpson 6pm; Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre: National Theatre Live Screening - All About Eve 6.30pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Dusty Open Mic 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm; Partner Dance lessons 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Dustin McLean (DJ set) 6pm
