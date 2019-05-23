Whats On
From Raku to Ooz, this week's gig guide
Today
- Ballina RSL Club: Direct from the USA Kings of Country 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Armandinho and Kimmy N'Crew 6pm
- Byron Theatre: Byron Writers Festival - Factfulness with Anna Rosling Ronnlund 6pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Greenswood 8pm
- Lismore Heights Bowls Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Larry Laughs Loud - Open Mic Comedy 7.30pm
- Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Manoa 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Adam Brown 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Vanessa Baker 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Benji and The Saltwater People 7pm; 8.45pm
Tomorrow
- Alstonville Plateau Bowls and Sports Club: Jeff Massey 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Jock Barnes 6.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Nick Cunningham and Guests 6pm
- Byron Theatre: Sacred Earth 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Glenn Massey 7pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Benji and The Saltwater Sound System 8pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Beer Beef and Blues 5pm; Marshall Okell 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Who's Charlie 8.30pm
- LaVida Bar and Restaurant, Lismore: John Kafoa 6.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Raku 6pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Undercover 9.30pm
- Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Andy Jans-Brown 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Nathan Kaye 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Juke Joint Way 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Ragga Jump 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Beja Meek 7pm; 8.45pm
- Twin Towns, Tweed Heads: The Chris Cook Band 4.30pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Hartung 6.30pm
Saturday, May 25
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Stu Black 6pm; Boardwalk - Bourbon Street 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Leigh James 6pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Coco Republic 6pm
- Byron Theatre: The Sidemen 8pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Valiant Charger 8pm
- Civic Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Dunoon Sports Club: A Fierce Circus Cabaret 6pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Easily Bribed 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Broadfoot 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Daisy Dukes 7pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Push 9.30pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Epic 8pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Glen Massey and The Thread 9.30pm
- Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Luke Bennet 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Yolan 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Devils Kiosk 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christian Patey 7pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Danny Doon 6.30pm
Sunday, May 26
- Alstonville Plateau Bowls and Sports Club: Open Mic 2pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Subsonic Launch Party 3pm
- Byron Theatre: Gauguin in Tahiti - Paradise Lost 3pm
- Doma Cafe: Glenn Kellett 12noon
- Dunoon Sports Club: Larry Laughs Loud Open Mic Comedy 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Andy Buckle 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Maddy Jane 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Sarah Grant 3.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Country Carna 11am
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Adam Harpaz 5pm
- Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Be Happy Music Club 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Mossy Rock 1pm; DJ 2Sinc 5pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Button Collective 12noon
- The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: Open Mic 2pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Hell and Whiskey 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Vinnie LaDuce and Jez Vegas Lunch
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
Monday, May 27
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan and Co 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Monsieur Diop (DJ set) 6pm
Tuesday, May 28
- Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Rock'n Rebels Rock and Roll Dance Classes - Beginners, Intermediate and Advanced Levels 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Vinnie LaDuce (DJ set) 6pm
Wednesday, May 29
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Learn to Ballroom Dance Dot Simpson 6pm; Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre: National Theatre Live Screening - All About Eve 6.30pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Dusty Open Mic 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm; Partner Dance lessons 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Dustin McLean (DJ set) 6pm