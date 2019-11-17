From plastic to whiskey, 12 things to do this week

IMPORTANT CAUSE: Riley Green, Kain Loosemore, Ballina Coast High School Principal Janeen Silcock, Ballina-on-Richmond Rotary Club President David Harmon, Zoe Aboitz and Anna Shelford are preparing for this week's Ballina Rotary Walk To End Domestic Violence.

1. Woodworking Tools Workshop in Nimbin:

At Nimbin's Sustainable Living Hub, 7 Sibley St, Nimbin, today from 10.30am. $10/hour.

An introduction to using woodworking tools with John. Make a booking for this workshop and bring a piece to restore.

2. Peloton Against Plastic in Byron Bay:

At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay today from 6pm. $25.

This is a plastic documentary with a difference, a positive story, of hope, of people taking matters into their own hands and of having a damn good time. The Peloton Against Plastic is a bicycle ride, undertaken last year from Hanoi to Bangkok, designed to generate conversation around the prevention of plastic pollution. Coming together and changing the world doesn't have to be a terrible experience, you'll meet great people you probably have a lot in common with, you'll learn and you might just change the system together, then ride on to another country and another adventure. There will be a Q&A with the film makers after the screening.

3. The Museum Project in Lismore:

At Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, Tuesdays to Wednesdays and Fridays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm; Thursdays 10am to 6pm. On until January 26, 2020. $5.

Featuring artists: Barry Andersen, Darryl Curran, Robert Fichter, Victor Landweber, Bonnie Schiffman, Robert Von Sternberg, Melanie Walker. The Museum Project consists of a selection of photographs by American photographers generously donated to Lismore Regional Gallery in 2016. Established by artists and curators Robert von Sternberg and Darryl Curran, the project promotes the collection and exhibition of contemporary photography by art museums and universities internationally. The collection provides first-hand access to a multitude of photographic ideas and approaches, creating a resource for the public, including the next generation of photographers. Images span from the 1970s to the present day.

4. Roaring at The Rous - Stand Up Comedy Night in Lismore:

At The Rous Hotel, 44 Keen St, Lismore, this Wednesday from 8pm. Free.

Prepare yourselves for another night of laughter as Larry Laughs Loud returns with their monthly supply of hilarious local comedians ready to make you laugh until your cheeks hurt.

5. Full of Ideas presented by Byron Community Primary School:

At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Thursday and Friday, 6pm. $30.

Full of Ideas is inspired by Kobi Yamada's book What Do You Do With an Idea? Kampala comes from the town of Sameville and her mother, the mayor, has decided that the town needs better organisation and she creates a society of Sameville synchronicity until Kampala has her idea. This performance uses the music of Pink Floyd and the talents of our students, staff and parents to tell the story of Kampala and her idea.

6. Whisky Lovers Appreciation Evening in Ballina:

At Ballina RSl Club, 1 Grant St, Ballina, this Thursday from 6.30pm. $45.

Whiskey expert Dan Woolley is coming to the Ballina RSL to host an appreciation evening for whiskey lovers. The event and includes a cocktail-style menu with four courses of food and whiskies from all over the world. For details call 6681 9500.

7. Our Kids Fundraising Lunch:

AT the At the Bangalow A & I Hall this Friday, from 12:30pm.

Come along to a Northern Rivers fundraising event in support of Our Kids. Tickets are $85 per person and include a two-course lunch and drinks on arrival. All proceeds go to the charities. Group tables are available. To buy tickets email info@ourkids.org.au.

8. Bushfire Benefit Concert - Ewingar Rising:

At the Ewingar Hall, from Friday to Sunday. Tickets from eventbrite.com.

This bushfire benefit will o assist our fire-devastated community of Ewingar to recover, rebuild and rise from the ashes. The line up will include Tex Perkins & Matt Walker (Saturday only), Col Finley, Marshell Okell, August River Band, Mermaid Avenue, Two Tears in a Bucket, Watling & Bates, Haystack Mountain Hermits, Jase Lansky, Georgia Grae, Jimmy Willing & the Real Gone Hick-Ups and more. Tic kets must be purchased in advance and are limited. Kids corner with jumping castle, puppet show, art workshop and more. Licenced bar - no BYO. Camping area available all weekend for full weekend ticket holders (limited spaces).

9. Ballina Rotary Walk To End Domestic Violence:

From Las Balsas Plaza carpark, next to the Ballina Swimming Pool, on Friday from 2pm.

Walk with us along River & Cherry street to the new Ballina Indoor Sports Centre (BISC) to help end domestic violence in our town. At the BISC there will be guest speakers to highlight the need for collective action to stop violence against women. This walk is run by the Rotary Club of Ballina-on-Richmond and the Ballina Domestic Violence Liason Commitee

10. Beechies Family Fun Day in Evans Head:

At Evans Head Bowling Club this Saturday from 12pm.

Family Fun Day will feature water slides, fete stalls, food and drinks, games in support of the Evans River K-12 School. The Major raffle (with a prize of a five-night holiday to Coffs Harbour) will be drawn on the day. Entry is free but there is a $5 charge per child if they wish to use the water slides.

11. The Channon Folk Club Open Mic:

At The Channon Butterfactory Tavern, 51 Terania St, The Channon, this Sunday from 2pm. Free.

The Channon Folk Club is a group of local volunteers who donate their time to organise an open microphone on the fourth Sunday of the month.We encourage a mix of musical styles with an acoustic feel.

12. Sunday Workday at the Gardens in Lismore

At the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens, 313 Wyrallah Rd, Lismore, this Sunday from 7.30am - 11am. Free.

The last Sunday of every month the Friends of the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens meet to help maintain the gardens. Come along and meet the wonderful group of friendly volunteers and do what you can to help keep the Gardens in tip top shape. Bring water bottle, hat, gloves, sturdy shoes and wear long pants and long sleeved shirt.