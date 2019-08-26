From pig races to weather: 13 things to do this week

CRACKLING CUP: Pig racing at Windara for Father's Day promises to be a sizzling event.

1. Canadian And Australian Baseball Junior Training Camp in Lismore:

The Canadian and Australian Under 18 National baseball teams are in Lismore for a training camp Prior to the Junior World Cup in Korea. Teams will prepare with a series of training and warm up games.

At Albert Park Baseball Complex, Keen St, Lismore, 9am-4pm, until tomorrow. Free.

2. The Story of the Royal Collection in Lismore:

At the Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, this Wednesday from 5.30pm. $15.

Michael Hall, author of Art, Passion & Power: The Story of the Royal Collection, will discuss the largest private art collection in the world, including paintings by Rembrandt, drawings by Michelangelo to fabulous jewels and Faberge eggs. As Michael Hall will explain, the collection has been shaped by the enthusiasms, whims and obsessions of the Royal Family for over 500 years.

3. Social Impact! Lismore:

At the Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, this Thursday from 5.30pm. Free but tickets via Eventbrite.

Social Impact! Lismore is a networking event for business, organisations, service providers, professionals and community members committed to lasting positive change. Hosted by Wise Women in Social Enterprise, a project of Northern Rivers Woman and Children's Services Inc. Funded by the NSW Government - Investing in Women Funding Program.

4. Science in the Pub: Reading the Weather in Lismore:

At the Lismore City Bowling Club, Molesworth St, Lismore, this Thursday from 5.30pm. Free.

The Northern Rivers Science Hub is casting an eye to the sky. Bureau of Meteorology's Senior Forecaster NSW & ACT/Acting Severe Weather Manager NSW & ACT Mohammed Nabi will help ride the storm as audiences improve their weather literacy and go deep into the science of storms. Local experts will share their understandings of Lismore weather and give some hot tips for staying cool when the storm season hits. This event is part of the Northern Rivers Science Hub's 'Science Walks/Science Talks' program.

5. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Alstonville Centenary:

At St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, 11 Perry Street, Alstonville, from Friday to Sunday. Free.

Family, friends, staff and associates of St Joseph's School Alstonville are invited to attend the school's centenary celebrations. This Friday, the school will hold a Family Day from 9.30am with a liturgy; activities for visitors, book fair, morning tea, free barbecue lunch and archives exhibition. This Saturday, a Centenary Dinner will be held from 70pm at McCarthy Hall. Tickets available from the school, $45 per person. BYO drinks. On Sunday, a Centenary Mass will be held at 10am with Bishop Gregory Homeming, plus morning tea, open classrooms and the installation of centenary time capsule.

6. Rous Unplugged:

At the Rous Mill Community Hall, 25 Rous Mill Road, Rous Mill, this Friday from 7pm. $3.

A monthly chilled evening of music and performance showcasing local and invited artists.

7. Koala and Rainforest Tree Planting Day in Bangalow:

At 49 Tristania St, Bangalow, this Saturday from 9am. Free.

No weeding, no digging, just planting trees in pre-dug holes and mulching. 2,380 koala and rainforest trees to plant. If you want to volunteer an hour of your time we would love to see you. Planting starts 9am sharp. Sausage sizzle thanks to Bangalow Lions, vegetarian sandwiches thanks to Julie Frankham. Funded by inGrained Foundation, supported by Bangalow Lions and Summerland Credit Union.

8. Tintenbar Red Cross Spring Fair:

At Tintenbar Community Hall this Saturday, 8am to 3pm.

Come along and buy some home made cakes, pickles, jams and fresh produce. There will also be a lovely array of plants plus some bric-a-brac and a book stall. Indulge in a delicious morning tea or grab a sausage sizzle and support Red Cross.

9. Oz4Moz - Mozambique Fundraiser in Byron Bay:

At 1 Acacia St, Industrial Estate, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 11am to midnight.

A fundraiser to help the people of Mozambique, hit hard by a cyclone earlier this year. The music event will feature live performances by Mo'Fyah, The Hottentos, Happy Africa, Tcha Nobel, Luke Vasella, Guy Kachel, Dr Baz, Waz porter, Hubcap Stan, Leigh James and more. The event will also honour the memory of Tonia Jensen, aka Kooka, who tragically passed away in an accident while organising this event with her partner Kobya Panguana.

10. Father's Day Pig Races:

At Windara, 253 Sextonville Road, Casino, this Sunday from 12noon to 5pm.

The annual Windara Pig Races will be held on Fathers Day at Windara. Activities start at noon and the first of seven races starts at 12.30pm. A jumping castle, food and drinks (including licensed bar) will be available. Entry is a gold coin donation. Bring dad and enjoy a great family fun day.

11. Fathers Day Picnic in Astonville:

Celebrate Dad this Father's Day with a ploughmans picnic, including meats, fresh bread, homemade sweet mustard pickles, fruits, pickled vegetables and beer. $60 caters for two with additional guests at $25 each and children at $10 (including a sandwich, popper amd biscuit). Enjoy in the beautiful gardens or takeaway to dad's favourite spot. Book your picnic now on functions@aruma.com.au or 6628 0610.

12. Sweet Renaissance concert in Nimbin:

At Nimbin School of Arts Town Hall, 47 Cullen St, Nimbin, this Sunday from 2pm. $10.

Sweet Renaissance is a small a cappella choir specialising in European polyphonic vocal music from the Renaissance period. The program will include the Mass for Four Voices by William Byrd, some playful and sweet madrigals and chansons by Wilbye, Weelkes, Arcadelt and Orlando di Lasso, and sublime motets to stir the soul by Josquin des Prez, Victoria, Palestrina and Byrd.

13. Cedar Guitar Country Music Awards 2019:

From August 30 to September 1, the event will showcase four shows in Lismore, Duhgarubba and Kyogle.

Three days of Country music shows across the Northern Rivers. The event will kick off at Lismore City Bowling Club this Friday from 7pm. $10. On Saturday, there will be shows at the South Lismore Bowling Club, Dungarubba Hall and Kyogle Golf Club, all from 7pm. On Sunday, The Lismore Workers club will offer a Country Spectacular featuring all the artists of the line up, with tickets at $18. The shows will be showcasing Ged & Trudy Hintz, Dick McCoy, Tony Wagner, Marge Graham, Bob Bolewszki, Terry Gordon, Reg Poole, Col Hardy and Floyd Brown.