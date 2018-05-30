From passion to profession for baby product entrepreneur

FINDING a gorgeous and practical baby shower gift just got a whole lot easier thanks to a creative entrepreneur from Clunes.

Specialising in hand-made cards, baby wear and nappy origami, Leigha Lawlor, 30, has decided to move her business Misty and Mim out of her home and into the new Goonellabah Business Hub.

Ms Lawlor said she was very excited about the decision to increase the profile of her Misty and Mim products, which until now she'd sold online and at local markets.

Nappy origami involves folding cloth nappies into shapes and often incorporating other baby products to make a pleasing arrangement.

"Misty and Mim was my hobby for about a year and it has been a business now for just three months," she said.

"It's a big step to move my small business out of home, but you won't know until to you give it go."

Ms Lawlor, who is a part-time pre-school worker, said the idea for her business came when she realised there was a gap in the market for baby shower and special gifts which were affordable and practical.

"People were always saying they were looking for something for a baby shower and how they wanted something different and not generic," she said.

"I have always loved creating things such as cards, gifts and other crafts, so I thought why not take this further and make it into a business.

"I started thinking about what I could do and baby shower gifts seemed like a great idea to me ... I could make cute, unique gifts that were practical."

After completing a Certificate III in Micro Business Operations through the New Enterprise Incentive Scheme, Ms Lawlor decided to find premises in Lismore.

"I was looking for something bigger as there was not much room at home and I looked in the Lismore CBD but the rent was too high," she said.

"So when I saw on Facebook that David Russell was advertising the Goonellabah Business Hub, I got in touch.

"He realised this was a big step for me and worked with me to figure out a solution which worked for both of us."

Check out the Goonellabah Business Hub in Slade St.