How it all fell apart for Peter Stefanovic

He was once Nine's golden boy and the network's most recognisable foreign correspondent.

But Peter Stefanovic has now sensationally been dumped by the network after 15 years.

The announcement was made last night following speculation that he was set to be dropped from his role co-hosting Weekend Today.

The bombshell revelation came just days after Nine denied a Daily Telegraph report suggesting he was about to be axed.

It's understood Nine bosses still largely blame Peter - the younger brother of Karl Stefanovic - for Ubergate, which saw the network's dirty laundry aired thanks to a leaked phone call between the brothers.

Peter, 37, began his journalism career at 23, rising up the ranks at Nine to plum roles as the network's US and europe correspondent.

This is how his career at Nine developed before his dramatic exit.

Channel Nine TV personality Peter Stefanovic. Picture: Channel Nine.

RISE TO FAME

2002: Peter began his TV career with WIN, reporting for WIN News Rockhampton and Canberra.

2004: He then joined Nine as a reporter for Nine News and A Current Affair. Later, he became a foreign correspondent at the network's Los Angeles and London bureaus. These stints cemented him as one of Nine's most recognised reporters, covering major stories across the US, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Peter Stefanovic saying goodbye to his family before going to LA to be the US correspondent for Channel 9. Peter with his mother Jenny Stefanovic and grandmother Glady Cain. Picture: News Corp Australia

Peter Stefanovic reporting for Nine from Gaza. Picture: Supplied

Peter Stefanovic reporting from Iraq. Picture: Supplied

2012: The Stefanovic brothers unite while covering the 2012 London Olympics. Peter had been an overseas correspondent for Nine for more than a decade.

The Stafanovic brothers, Karl and Peter are having a nice catch up in London while the Olympics are on. Picture: News Corp Australia

PERSONAL LIFE

2014: Peter started a relationship with Nine co-star Sylvia Jeffreys after hosting Weekend Today's Christmas show together. He later returned to Australia to work as a senior reporter and presenter for Nine News.

July 2014: His relationship with Jeffreys got serious. His brother, Karl Stefanovic, revealed that she had met his mum and visited the family home in Queensland. Karl said she was a hit at the Stefanovic Sunday roast.

"She has been around a couple of times when Pete is home from London and everyone likes her," Karl said.

"She is a beautiful woman and super smart and most importantly, from Queensland. It is a big thing to cope with the in-laws, usually there is always a dodgy uncle but she has the crazy brother-in-law. It is early days and I don't want to put pressure on it, I wish them all the best."

Sylvia Jeffreys and Nine News foreign correspondent Peter Stefanovic around the time they first started dating. Picture: Instagram

Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys at Crown's Autumn Ladies Lunch held at David Jones in 2015. Picture: Richard Dobson

PETER'S FIRST BOOK

2016: Hachette Australia published his bookHack in a Flak Jacket: Dispatches From an Aussie Foreign Correspondent on its website. The publisher states it is "a startlingly honest account of experiencing war and terrorism from the frontline by Peter Stefanovic".

"During that time he witnessed more than his fair share of death and destruction, and carried the burden of those images - all while putting his own personal safety very much in the firing line. From flak jackets to tuxedos. From the funerals of world leaders and icons, to war zones and natural disasters. This is a thrilling account of a life lived on camera, delivering the news wherever it happens, whatever the risk."

2016: Peter is announced as co-host of Weekend Today alongside Deborah Knight.

Peter Stefanovic's book Hack In A Flak Jacket. Picture: Supplied

PETER'S ENGAGEMENT TO SYLVA

July 2016: He announced his engagement to Jeffreys while they were away travelling together. He proposed on a vineyard in France. He told fans: "Asked my missus to be my wife and she said yes," Stefanovic wrote in a post on Instagram.

Pictured Peter Stefanovic with Sylvia Jeffreys from Peter's Instagram Page. "Asked my missus to be my wife and she said yes"

2017: He later joined 60 Minutes as a reporter.

PETER AND SYLVIA'S WEDDING

2017: Peter and Sylvia tied the knot at Ooralba Estate in Kangaroo Valley. It was a star-studded affair, with many of the pair's Nine colleagues at the event.

The wedding of Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys. Picture: Peter Stefanovic/Instagram

Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys on their wedding day. Picture: Alison Ariotti/Instagram

Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys with their wedding guests. Picture: Instagram

2018: He then returned to Nine as co-host of Weekend Today alongside colleague and friend Allison Langdon.

Reporters Peter Stefanovic and Allison Langdon, new Weekend Today co-hosts pictured at Nine Studios in Sydney ahead of their first show together on the weekend. Picture: Britta Campion / The Australian

UBERGATE

March 2018: An Uber driver recorded and then recounted a phone call between Peter - who was in the car with his wife, Sylvia - and Karl, who was on speaker phone.

The driver claimed Peter complained at length that he "hated his job" in an explosive 45-minute attack on colleagues including Richard Wilkins, Georgie Gardner, Mark Burrows and other Nine heavyweights.

Peter was largely blamed for the leaked Uber call. This sparked speculation Peter would be dumped from Weekend Today amid poor publicity and viewer backlash.

Nine also sent Peter out to cover the bushfires for the Today show afterwards. Sylvia was also not in her usual newsreader chair.

The Stefanovic brothers apologise in an exclusive interview with The Sunday Telegraph.

Karl Stefanovic and brother Peter Stefanovic. Picture: Instagram

NINE AND FAIRFAX MERGE

November 2018: The impending merger of Nine and Fairfax passed its final hurdle - approval in the Federal Court. Speculation begins about possible changes to Nine's on-air schedule and talent roster due to the controversial media merger.

A DRAMATIC DEPARTURE

December 2018: Peter served as best man at his brother Karl's much-publicised wedding to Jasmine Yarbrough in Cabo, where he delivered a speech.

Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic at Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough's wedding in Cabo, Mexico. Picture: Sylvia Jeffreys/Instagram

Peter Stefanovic, Karl Stefanovic, Tom Stefanovic and Elise Pointon at the wedding. Picture: Supplied

Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys after Karl and Jasmine’s wedding. Picture: Tim Blackwell, Instagram

December 11, 2018: News Corp reported Peter's days as host of Weekend Today were numbered.

December 18, 2018: Nine announced his departure. In a statement, the network said: "Nine and reporter Peter Stefanovic have mutually decided to part ways after 15 years."

"Peter has decided to explore new opportunities and is looking forward to spending weekends with his wife.

"He has been a respected member of the Nine News team and Weekend Today, and we wish him all the best for the future."

Peter and Sylvia were travelling overseas in the US after going to Karl's wedding.

Instagram images of Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys’ holiday adventures in California after Jasmine Yarbrough and Karl Stefanovic's wedding. Sylvia is pictured at Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s home. Picture: Instagram

Peter and Sylvia have now touched down in Australia.

Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys touched down in Brisbane from Los Angeles after attending the wedding of Karl Stefanovic to Jasmine Yarbrough in Mexico. Picture: Backgrid

December 19, 2018: According to The Australian, Nine insiders were "in shock" over the news, describing Peter as a "decent fellow" and a "bloody good reporter".

''Everyone is in shock, but it's Ubergate that's done him in," one Nine insider told The Australian.

"Today has been spiralling out of control. And they bone people."

Fans have unleashed on social media, saying Peter was the wrong brother to go - his brother Karl should've left the network instead.