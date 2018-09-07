‘My life spasmed out of control’

Sharon Easdale, who has dystonia, an incurable brain disease. Photo Ric Frearson

SHE was a body builder with the perfect 10 figure. But that all changed when life for Sharon Easdale spasmed out of control.

She contracted a rare muscular disease when she was in her late twenties, changing her life forever.

Sharon Easdale in her body builder days and today, with dystonia.

Now 53, Sharon is forced to have painful injections into her head every nine weeks to stop her muscles seizing.

Sharon Easdale, today, and before when she was training to be a body builder before contracting dystonia.

Originally doctors treated her for fibromyalgia, a chronic condition causing pain in muscles and bones.

But it took medical specialists 12 years to diagnose Sharon with dystonia, a rare brain disorder, which stops muscles working.

Some tried to slate her illness back to the trauma she suffered in 1978 when her sister was murdered in Brisbane. Others believe dystonia is hereditary.

Injections to her head and neck are excruciating but necessary for Sharon Easdale to walk.

In July, Sharon, who was forced to give up training as a body builder 10 years ago, was rushed to Logan Hospital, after her larynx muscles locked up stopping her breathing.

Last week, she had lifesaving surgery to re-open her closed larynx and this week she is hosting an afternoon tea to raise funds for the Dystonia Foundation as part of Dystonia

Awareness Month."When I got to hospital (in July) I couldn't breathe and I was already grey and they called a Code Blue, because they thought I was in cardiac arrest," she said.

"I had such a close call and was lucky to have survived, which is why I am hosting this morning tea, to try to raise money for more research."

Her husband and carer David takes her to the neurologist for injections in her head and neck to stop the muscle spasticity and to hospital every fortnight for infusions.

"My life has changed dramatically since I was in my 20s," she said.

"At first, I was being treated for chronic fatigue but I knew there was a difference between muscle pain from exercise and what I was experiencing.

"I urge anyone who gets the shakes and has long-term fatigue and muscle pain to go to a neurologist.

"They may have diseases which are difficult to diagnose such as MS or Parkinson's or dystonia."

Sharon Easdale's afternoon tea is on Saturday. To make a donation, contact sharoneasdale@optusnet.com.au