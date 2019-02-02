From market stall to thriving home business

REVAMP: Roxy Lane Cafe owner Esther Taylor and daughter Nichola darvall are excited to show off the cafe's new renovations.

EMERGING from a stall at Kyogle Markets into a newly renovated home business, Roxy Lane Café is the talk of Kyogle town, for all the right reasons.

Long time restaurateur, chef and Roxy Lane Cafe owner Esther Taylor said Kyogle Council gave her the idea and support to transition into a home business.

"Council were very good and gave us the idea about five months ago, they said I was living in commercial zoning, so we could have a home business," Ms Taylor said.

"It was fantastic, so I ran with it. We have a commercial kitchen here, so it's all above board.

"We'd been doing Kyogle markets for about eleven years so it feels really good to evolve the business."

With renovations to the cafe completed last week, Ms Taylor said business was better than ever.

The renovations included new paving, decking and new electrics.

"We used local tradesman and the they did incredible work," she said.

"I'm so happy - it looks great.

"The reaction from the public since re-opening feels lovely ... the community have been really on-board and there's lots of positive feedback and happy customers."

A gardener in her own right, Ms Taylor humbly revealed Linda from Bunnings Warehouse had helped her create the beautiful gardens that surround her home business.

Ms Taylor said she intended to keep the current opening days of Friday and Saturday, in order to have more of a work-life balance.

"A lot of people would like me to be open throughout the week but I have two young girls in high school - it wont be long and they'll be gone - so I want to spend as much time as I can with them before then."

Her advice to budding business entrepreneurs was to "follow to your dreams don't hold back."

Roxy Lane Cafe is open for Breakfast and lunch on Friday from 6am to 4pm and Saturday from 6am to 2pm and offers an ever changing and creative menu, delectable home made cakes, pastries and gluten-free treats as well as teas, Turkish coffee and smoothies.

"We do meat pies as well ... I do a slow cooked meat and get that locally from Stuart's butchery," she said.

Find Roxy Lane Cafe at the corner of Stratheden St and Roxy Lane, Kyogle.