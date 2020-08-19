From little things, big things will grow at Bluesfest 2021

First time revellers to Bluesfest, (L-R) Lucy Varga and Emily Weaver in 2019 looking forward to seeing one of their favourite bands Parliament Funkadelic. Photo: Jane Dempster

First time revellers to Bluesfest, (L-R) Lucy Varga and Emily Weaver in 2019 looking forward to seeing one of their favourite bands Parliament Funkadelic. Photo: Jane Dempster

TEN Australian music stars have been added to the line up for Bluesfest 2021.

The names confirmed by organisers are:

1. Tash Sultana:

Tash Sultana at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2018 on Easter Monday. Picture: David Harris

An explosive global producer and artist who has commanded attention worldwide since their homemade videos went viral on YouTube. This dynamic muso plays over 12 instruments (guitar, bass, drums/ percussion, piano/ keyboard/ synth/, oud, trumpet, saxophone, flutes, panpipes, sitar, harmonica, beat production) with guitar as their main love, a self-trained vocal that reaches over a seven key range and a live show that needs to be seen to be believed.

2. Ziggy Alberts:

Ziggy Alberts. Photo contributed

At Bluesfest 2021, Alberts will perform all his new material created during lockdown.

He is a singer-songwriter who gives new meaning to the term independent artist.

At only 25, he has released five records, founded his own label, Commonfolk Records, played sold-out tours across the world, and his music has effortlessly amassed millions of listeners worldwide.

3. Kev Karmody:

Australian artist Kev Karmody.

Kev Carmody is one of Australia’s pre-eminent singer-songwriters, a wordsmith whose often politically charged and socially-aware lyrics early in his career found him described as ‘Australia’s black Bob Dylan’.

Of Aboriginal and Irish heritage, his best-known composition (with Paul Kelly) is From Little Things Big Things Grow, based on the story of The Gurindji Strike and Vincent Lingiari as part of the struggle for indigenous land rights and reconciliation.

4. Ian Moss:

Singer-songwriter Ian Moss at home in Sydney. Picture: Nikki Short

Moss made his Bluesfest debut in 2015. Respected as one of Australia’s iconic musicians he is widely regarded as one of the best blues guitarists in Australia. His distinctive vocal is the essential signature of his soulful, bluesy muse – as it has been since his first tentative foray into music during the early 1970s. Moss will be playing just before Jimmy Barnes on Easter Sunday 2021.

5. Hiatus Kaiyote:

Hiatus Kaiyote. Picture: Ian Currie

This Grammy-nominated band coined the term ‘future soul’ to describe their music – a progressive neo-soul group with a little left-of-centre, hip-hop production. Fronted by singer, songwriter, and guitarist Nai Palm, the band also features bassist Paul Bender, drummer Perrin Moss, and keyboardist Simon Mavin (also of the Bamboos).

6. Russell Morris:

Russell Morris.

A major pop star in the late 60s, Russell’s successful Blues trilogy spans the years 2012 to 2018 and spectacularly relaunched his career. The trilogy features the Platinum selling Shark Mouth, the ARIA-nominated Van Diemen’s Land and the ARIA Award-winning Red Dirt – Red Heart.

His 2019 release Black and Blue Heart was produced by Nick DiDia and Bernard Fanning in Byron Bay, and features a co-write with Eddie Rayner from Split Enz.

7. Briggs:

Australian rapper and comedian Briggs, pic supplied

Born and raised in the flood plains of Victoria’s North East rivers, Briggs has taken his hometown of Shepparton to the world -and in turn, inspiring a whole generation of black excellence in the process.

Starting with a hip hop career that has seen him tour alongside Ice T, 50 Cent, Hilltop Hoods and Paul Kelly, his TV career had him writing scripts and starring in Black Comedy, Cleverman and The Weekly.

As founder and director of his own Indigenous hip hop record label, Bad Apples Music, Briggs’s forthcoming EP Always Was includes the first single Extra Extra and the most recent single Go To War.

8. Kim Churchill:

Kim Churchill is an Australian folk, rock, and blues singer, songwriter, and musician.

A traveller as much as an artist, Kim Churchill has lived on the road for years, but it was no longer enough just to pass through; for Kim it was time to showcase that world in his songs. After The Sun, the warm, loping first single from a new project where each song taps into the people and environments of some of his favourite parts of the world, is the artist showing the value of a new way of thinking, of writing and of living.

He is a Bluesfest favourite and former winner of the Bluesfest Busking Competition.

This performance will mark his seventh since he debuted in 2010.

9. Mama Kin Spender:

ARIA-nominated Mama Kin and producer Tommy Spender are mama kin spender.

ARIA-nominated Mama Kin Spender will bring their rollicking yet raw, dynamic duo of howling harmonies and primal rhythm to Bluesfest for 2021.

This collaboration is a lightning bolt moment between two long-time friends, co-writers and mischief-makers: Mama Kin and Tommy Spender.

Showcasing their unique style of community engagement, they will be joined by a local choir of many, Mullumbimby’s own Midnight Choir, to bring a gospel landscape to their unique and magnetic performance.

10. All Our Exes Live in Texas:

Australian Folk band All Our Exes Live is Texas

ARIA Award-winning indie-folk band All Our Exes Live in Texas will bring their mandolin, ukulele, accordion and guitar and their four-piece harmonies back to the Bluesfest stage.

A powerhouse of musical prowess, they are known as much for their side-splitting banter and feminist politics as their devastatingly beautiful harmonies.

Other artists announced previously for Bluesfest 2021 are Jimmy Barnes, Bon Iver, Patti Smith, The Teskey Brothers, John Butler, Xavier Rudd and The Cat Empire.

The festival will be held at Easter weekend from April 1 to 5, 2021, at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm.