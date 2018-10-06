Menu
Cudgen all-rounder Caleb Ziebell
From league to cricket for Caleb

by Malcolm Conn
6th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
ONE of NSW Country sport's most imposing players, Caleb Ziebell, shapes as the headline act in the opening round of the Plan B Regional Bash cricket series this weekend.

A dynamic all-rounder, Ziebell will represent Northern Rivers Rock in the Port Macquarie pool of games, which will also include the Northern Inland Bolters, Coffs Coast Chargers and Macquarie Coast Stingers.

A hard-hitting batsman and opening bowler, Ziebell blasted an unbeaten 128 from just 64 balls in the competition last season as part of a 220-run partnership with Justin Moore, who made 96 from 48 balls.

Ziebell followed that up in January with an equally stunning hundred for NSW Country (110 not out from 60 balls), ensuring the Bush Blues claimed the Australian Country Twenty20 title at Geraldton in Western Australia.

Earlier this week Ziebell was named the Country Rugby League Player of the Year.

The Cudgen Hornets front-rower received the award for his dominant performances in the victorious Northern Rivers Under-23 Country Championship side.

The Rock's first match will be this afternoon against Macquarie Coast Stingers.

The other Saturday afternoon game between the Bolters and Chargers also features some talented sportsmen.

Bonville Golf Resort professional Richie Gallichan will turn out for the Chargers as an all-rounder, batting in the top order and bowling off-spin.

NSW Blues batsman Nick Larkin said the Plan B Regional Bash was "hugely important” for country cricket.

"I think it's a fantastic opportunity for players in the country to show off what they've got,” Larkin said.

"There's some fantastic talent out there in the country as our system would attest to.

"As a boy from Taree I'd just like to wish the lads from the Macquarie Coast Stingers all the best.

"Some of my favourite memories of cricket are playing on the Mid North Coast.”

The Newcastle pool will begin tomorrow with the Central Coast Rush playing the Hunter Hitmen.

The match between the Newcastle Blasters and Lake Mac Attack has been postponed.

Lismore Northern Star

