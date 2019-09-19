From Kasey Chambers to Bell Shakespeare

Kasey Chambers

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, today from 8pm.

Twenty years ago, Kasey Chambers released her ground-breaking debut album The Captain. It was a pivotal record that remains the cornerstone of her outstanding career. In cele- bration of The Captain's 20th Anniversary, Kasey will be sentimentally reforming her original band and playing songs from the album, alongside a "best of her career" set.

Chambers said she may also be playing some more recent hits at the show, just one of the reasons her shows in this tour will be different to the show she performed at Bluesfest 2019.

"We'll have a big screen on the tour and we'll be showing slides and old photos, something you can't do on an outdoor festival," she explained.

"We can only do that on the indoor shows, and that means we can tell the stories behind the songs and other anecdotes.

"The visuals will be actual old photos from when we recorded The Captain and behind the scenes and from touring back in the day."

Corey Legge's Rose launch

ABOVE: Corey Legge will play at the Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore, tomorrow. Contributed

At the Dusty Attic Music Lounge, 149 Woodlark St, Lismore, tomorrow from 8.30pm. 18+.

Corey Legge will be launching his new single Rose, the second single and video from his debut album Driving out of Eden, a song expected to pull at the heartstrings of all who hear it. Legge, as SCU music graduate, will perform with a three-piece backing band, performing his original songs and a range of popular alt-country and folk-rock covers.

Bell Shakespeare - Much Ado About Nothing

ABOVE: Zindzi Okenyo stars in Bell Shakespeare's production of Much Ado About Nothing. PIERRE TOUSSAINT

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 24-25, from 7.30pm. Tickets from Norpa.org.au

Claudio and Hero are deeply in love. Beatrice and Benedick would rather swap sassy insults than sweet nothings - their banter betraying their love and loathing of each other.

However Claudio is quickly seduced by envy and this idyllic world threatens to come tumbling down as he humiliates Hero. Beatrice and Benedick must join forces to defend true love - even if they can't recognise it in themselves.

Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare's contemporary comedies where romance is thwarted by dastardly plots, misinformation, false accusations, broken promises, and bumbling cops.

Margaret Atwood Live on Screen

ABOVE: Enjoy an evening with Canadian novelist and poet Margaret Atwood at the Byron Theatre.

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, tomorrow at 6.30pm and Saturday at 1pm.

The literary event will be celebrated with an exclusive cinema screening, filmed live: an evening with the Canadian novelist, poet, literary critic and inventor.

Byron Theatre, in collaboration with The Book Room Collective, will offer patrons the chance to see Margaret Atwood Live and get a hardback copy of The Testaments for $55.

The publication of Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale in 1985 and the Emmy Award-winning TV series created a cultural phenomenon, as handmaids have become a symbol of women's rights and a protest against misogyny and oppression.

It will feature readings from the new book by special guests Lily James (Downton Abbey), two-time Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Emmy Award winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale).

Sebastiaan

ABOVE: Sebastiaan is at the Ballina RSL Club on Saturday.

At the Ballina RSL Club, 1 Grant St, on Saturday from 6.30pm.

Bring back the days of the Frank, Dean and Roy and Elvis, mixed with some Nat King Cole. Young and old will enjoy his renditions of favourites from the lively Mack the Knife, to the romantic and intimate That's All.

What sets him apart is his versatile musical styles, he has something for all to enjoy. If you want a night of dancing, he's your man. If you want nice background entertainment he's equally up to the task.