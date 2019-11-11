From Japan to Africa, 10 fantastic things to do this week

NIPON: This year's Japan Festival will be held at Main Beach, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

1. Adult Ballet Classes in Nimbin:

At Nimbin Community Dance Studio, 81 Cullen Street, Nimbin, today from 6.30pm. $20.

Adult Ballet classes in Nimbin are open to older teens and adults who have minimal or no previous dance training. This class introduces the fundamentals of ballet technique while appreciating and experiencing the beauty of this classical art from. You will be welcomed into an environment where dance and movement are encouraged and accessible at all levels.

2. Greet Your Growers in Byron Bay:

At The Farm , Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Road, Ewingsdale, today from 4.30pm.

A seasonal event that aims to support growers and business's to connect, build stronger ties within the community and to improve local distribution. The very first event will feature Matthew Kemp, Executive Chef at PLB Group; Sheia Kalima Kironn, Lifeforce Farm; Hannah Robertson, Our Little Flower Farm; and Santos Organics.

3. Thursday Night Live in Lismore:

At The Lismore Quadrangle, 11 Rural Street, Lismore, this Thursday from 6pm.

This month's topic of discussion is Unruly Nature - Why Do We Turn Our Backs On The River? Facilitator will be Associate Professor Rob Garbutt from SCU, joined by Banyam Elder Aunty Thelma James, SCU professor Caroline Sullivan, artist Annique Goldenberg and historian Ted Trudgeon.

4. The 12th Annual Mullum Music Festival:

At different venues in Mullumbimby, from Thursday to Sunday. For details visit mullumusicfestival.com.

The 12th Mullumbimby Music Festival will be held throughout the township of Mullumbimby, in 14 venues, more than 80 artists and a whole town full of music, arts and love. In this year's line up are Mojo Juju, Wagons, Nano Stern (Chile), Sibusile Xaba (South Africa), Alysha Brilla (Canada), Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Harry James Angus, Dereb The Ambassador (Ethiopia), Quivers, Thando, Joe Pug (US), Z Star Trinity (UK), Steve Gunn (US), Hussy Hicks,Dustyesky and many more.

5. Makers Market M-Arts in Murwillumbah:

At M-Arts, Cnr Proudfoots Lane and Brisbane St, Murwillumbah, this Saturday from 9am.

At the Makers and Finders Markets inside M-Arts you get to eat, drink, taste, shop, socialise, relax, watch, listen, enjoy and discover. Bringing your local community together. Shop the fabulous selection of handmade ceramics, jewellery, homewares, textiles and clothing from the regions best makers at the amazing new indoor makers market inside the M-Arts Precinct, an art deco warehouse building full of artist studios and makers spaces in converted shipping containers

6. Christmas Toy Raffle in Casino:

At Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury St, Casino, this Saturday from 2pm.

A massive Christmas toy raffle with more than $4,000 in prizes to be won. Tickets on sale from 2pm. Raffle drawn 4pm.

7. Family Nigh Out at Main Arm:

At Main Arm general store, 890 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby, this Saturday from 5pm. $20.

Drumming and dancing workshop for all. Children free. This monthly event aims to bring the community together, featuring traditional food from Ghana, live band Afote, and drumming workshops.

Experience the joy of African culture right in Main Arm.

8. Japan Festival in Byron Bay:

At Main Beach, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Free.

Come along to the Japanese Festival at Main Beach in Byron Bay and enjoy a taste of all things Japanese. Experience delicious food, workshops, cultural exhibitions and live performances. This year's special guest are Ryuji Taikoz from Sydney and Shoryu from Kanagawa, Japan.

9. Pallets Revisited in Casino:

At Casino Showground Pavilion, this Sunday, 10am - 6pm. Free entry.

Pallets Revisited is a silent auction of items that have been made by pallets. It is a wonderful display of magnificent items from creative wood crafters. Any one is able to enter and registration needs to be made with the Casino Community Men's Shed. The community are invited to attend and bid on some of the fantastic items that will be up for purchase by way of a silent auction.

10. The Nutcracker in Byron Bay:

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Friday 7pm, Saturday 2pm and 7pm, and Sunday 5pm.

The Byron Ballet once again brings the world`s most popular ballet to Byron Theatre with a stronger cast than ever before. Tchaikovsky's musical score is sublime, instantly recognisable and a perfect introduction to classical music. Young audiences will be mesmerised by this coming of age story and children will be delighted as the Christmas party mysteriously transforms into a battleground between the mice and toy soldiers.