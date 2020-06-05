From hospital patient to employee, this job means the world

STRUGGLING with mental health issues since 13, Josh Hanstock knows a lot about hospitals.

He has been in and out of hospital for the last 15 years, and this greatly impacted on his ability to undertake or maintain employment.

After experiencing three years of unemployment, Josh was lacking confidence and was worried that if he didn’t find work soon his mental health would start to decline again.

Keen to find work, Josh approached ON-Q as he had heard about the support and assistance they could offer under the Disability Employment Services program and NDIS.

From the get-go, Josh’s consultant at ON-Q commenced intensive support, which included looking at Josh’s established skill sets, training opportunities and establishing the kind of work Josh was interested in.

It wasn’t long before Josh was offered a part-time position in Ballina.

Acting domestic services manager Sharee Flanagan, hospital assistant Josh Hanstock, and lead business engagement consultant Petar Ilic outside the Lismore Base Hospital.

Even though Josh had to wake at 4am (Josh had three alarm clocks and a back-up phone call from a friend to ensure this happened) to allow him to get to work on time for a two-hour shift, it was enough to regain his sense of purpose and kickstart his confidence again.

Josh’s ultimate goal was to obtain employment within the Health system that had supported him for so many years.

Eventually ON-Q let Josh know that Lismore Base Hospital was interested in interviewing him.

The Manager at Lismore Base Hospital identified a role within domestic services that Josh would be able to undertake, and having had personal experience seeing others battle with mental health he understood the importance and benefits of steady employment to a person’s wellbeing, as well as the benefits that diversity in the workplace can bring – a win-win for all.

“We are really proud of Josh and the persistence he has shown to ultimately gain a job that resonates with him,” Jason Shield, CEO of ON-Q, said.

“Struggling with mental health is a reality for many people and having meaningful work provides a purpose that many of us take for granted. This is a wonderful result for Josh and we look forward to continuing to support his success while he is settling into his new employment.”

Josh is proud to wear his hospital uniform and contribute to the overall experience of others having to spend time in the hospital where he spent so much time.