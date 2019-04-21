From garage jams to the big stage in one month for young duo

NOT many musicians can say they've played at one of the biggest music festivals in the world after just one month of forming their band.

But young new duo on the scene Palm Valley can.

The two boys took out the title of Bluesfest 2019 Busking Grommet Winners on Thursday and rocked out the Delta Stage on Friday.

Palm Valley is made up of front man and guitarist Ryan Smart from Sunshine Coast and drummer Arden Booker, from Kingscliff.

"It's a big step up for our third gig but the atmosphere was great and we really enjoyed it,” Ryan said.

"We've actually only started this. We had a jam about a month or two ago and our mums suggested we enter the busking competition so we did and it went further than we expected.

"We were definitely surprised. It was great to see the other cool young musicians going through and it was such a great vibe with heaps of different genres.

"We were stoked just to make the finals. There were some other bands very different to us but amazing in their own right. Its been a great experience.

"The mentorship and opportunities we get from this has been insane.”

Palm Valley were one of three finalists selected to play at the Beach Hotel on Wednesday. JONATHAN TRIVETT

The indie-rock band said they were influenced by other bands currently on the scene like Hockey Dad and some old ones like Nirvana.

"We just try to write loud songs that are catchy,” Ryan said.

"We started jamming together a month ago at home and our first actual performance in front of everyone was the Bluesfest heats.”

While Ryan has played live music before and is quite comfortable on stage, he said being the front man was a new experience for him.

"Especially since there is just two of us it's pretty unreal,” he said.

"It's so easy to stress about playing songs and play original songs and what everyone is going to think, but when you're up there you forget everything except the performance and getting lost in it is just the best thing.

"We're definitely going to take advantage of all the opportunities we've been given from this experience to kick-start it...get some more gigs and see how we go.

Ryan said him and Arden were looking forward to recording with American record producer, engineer and mixer Nick DiDia.

Catch performances by other busking finalists on the Delta stage at midday Sunday and Monday.

Palm Valley will play on Delta on Monday at 12.15pm.