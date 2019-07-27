From food truck to restaurateur

ITALIAN FLAVOUR: Experienced chef and food truck owner Lenny Ransome has brought the taste of Italy to Mullumbimby with his new authentic restaurant Società.

ITALIAN FLAVOUR: Experienced chef and food truck owner Lenny Ransome has brought the taste of Italy to Mullumbimby with his new authentic restaurant Società. Francis Witsenhuysen

IT'S been three years in the making, but food truck owner Lenny Ransome has taken the next step to bring an Italian fine-dining experience to Mullumbimby.

The experienced chef said he "couldn't be happier” to officially open Società Bistro at the Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club last Friday with his partner Emily Porter.

"We had a busy first weekend... it was packed so we had to hit the ground running,” the Mullumbimby local said.

"It's something I've wanted to do for a long time... so it feels really good to be open.

"It's been great so far, we've had a good welcoming from the community.”

With 16 years' experience working in predominately European style and Italian restaurants, Mr Ransome said Società's menu reflected his love for cooking and enjoying Italian cuisine.

"Our menu brings Italian flavours and influences,” he said.

"We have basic dishes, classics, hand-made pastas, salads, of course lots of seafood meals and even burgers. There is something for everyone.

"The spaghetti marinara is popular, that's a dish I learnt in Melbourne at a really nice restaurant. We are about to add a gluten free spaghetti to the menu too.”

Società brings another element of authenticity with the staff hand-making all the pastas at the restaurant.

"I think we are filling a gap in Mullum with the pasta's especially... there's no where you can get a hand-made gnocchi or tagliatelle,” he said.

"It's all fresh and we use local produce where we can, especially the fruit and veg.”

The couple chose the business name Sō-ci-e-tà because it is Italian for club or society.

'To us, Società reflects the meaning of belonging, to a club, to a community, or simply enjoying a quality meal amongst it all,” Mr Ransome said.

"Collaborating with the Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club we aim to create a place where everyone can belong.

"I really want it to get busy and get people in for the club as well. It's good how the club looks after the ex services, it's nice to support them.

"I also want to make it a place where families can come as well, we've got kids as well, so we've put a little kids section in.”

To Mr Ransome, his food truck The Popular Food Cart was the perfect stepping stone to becoming a restaurateur.

"We've still got the truck and we are still operating. It's a great and cheap way to start to get into catering business without all the overheads,” he said.

Find Scoietà at the Mullumbimby Ex-Services club from 11.30am to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 9pm Tuesday through to Sunday.