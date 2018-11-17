From fires to ferret rescues: diverse job on offer

Station officer Ian Grimwood at Lismore Fire Station. Fire and Rescue NSW is calling for new recruits.

Station officer Ian Grimwood at Lismore Fire Station. Fire and Rescue NSW is calling for new recruits. Liana Turner

THINKING of a change of career?

Fire and Rescue NSW wants you to consider them.

The organisation's calling for people from across the state to apply to join their ranks for coveted permanent positions.

Lismore Fire and Rescue station officer Ian Grimwood said while the bulk of jobs on offer would be in the metropolitan area, their rostering meant some in those roles were still able to call the Northern Rivers home on their days off.

He said the job's not just about fighting fires, but involves all manner of emergency response.

"We respond to save life, property and the environment," he said.

"We do fire, obviously, all forms of rescue.

"We're talking vertical rescue, water rescue, road crash rescue."

Mr Grimwood said firefighters were also called to their fair share of animal rescues, and these are approached with the same urgency.

"I've had a ferret down a drain," he said.

"We have cows and horses that become stuck in bogs."

Mr Grimwood said FRNSW's current campaign, which wraps up on Monday, was targeting those who hadn't considered firefighting in the past.

"We support other agencies, so we support the police in different things," he said.

"We support the Rural Fire Service at bushfires and we support the SES with storms and flooding."

He said applicants should have reasonable fitness, be great in a team and be up for a challenge.

"We're looking for people who reflect our own professionalism and dedication, values and diversity and the culture and skills of our society," he said.

"We're looking for a wide range of people."

To apply, visit fire.nsw.gov.au.