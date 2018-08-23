Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAST: In The Marvellous Wonderettes: Dream On the talented ladies have returned to Springfield High to farewell Mrs McPherson, their favourite teacher who will retire soon. The cast are Mel Strawbridge, Helen Jarvis, Jo Fletcher and Candace Baldwin. At Players Theatre, 24 Swift St, Ballina, from tomorrow until September 9.
CAST: In The Marvellous Wonderettes: Dream On the talented ladies have returned to Springfield High to farewell Mrs McPherson, their favourite teacher who will retire soon. The cast are Mel Strawbridge, Helen Jarvis, Jo Fletcher and Candace Baldwin. At Players Theatre, 24 Swift St, Ballina, from tomorrow until September 9.
Whats On

From Elvis to Kerry O'Brien, what's on around town

Javier Encalada
by
23rd Aug 2018 4:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Thursday, August 23

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One Elvis an American Trilogy 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Hollow Coves + Guests 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Death on the Nile film 11am
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level Presents Opiuo 7pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Scott Marriott 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Bil Jacobi 7.00pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Swamp Cats 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

Friday, August 24

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Craig Atkins 6.30pm;
  • Bangalow Hotel: D Henry Fenton 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 5pm; McKenzie 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Brazilian Party with Zambabem 7pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Bay Tango Festival 2018 6pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jon Aleman 8.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Lyrical 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: 2x4 Duo 8.30pm
  • LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: LaVida Cellar Sessions Jason Kafoa and Black Pearl 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Smooth Grooves Band 10pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm; Platinum Lounge Max Foggon 7.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Jason Ayala Spare 8pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Afro Dance Session 11.30am; Cypher Session 2.20pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Blue Cat Swing 7pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Lee Brothers 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: My Addiction 8.30pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Bohemian Cowboys 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 9.30pm Upstairs DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Danny Doon 6.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Leigh James 8pm

Saturday, August 25

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Coastal Beats DJ's 9.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Chris Fisher - 6.30pm; Bourbon St 9pm; Level One The Fortunes, Here They Come Again 7.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Jeff Massey 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Adam Brown 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; DJ Just Sayin' 9pm
  • Billinudgel Hotel:
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Beer Garden - Festival for the Seas with Drop Legs, Tay Oskee, Nick Cunningham, Hemingway, The Dreggs 2pm; Band Room - Electric Forrest presents Tribe 6pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Bay Tango Festival 2018 10am; Astor Piazzolla - The Birth of Nuevo Tango presented by The Mendoza Tango Quartet 4.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Local DJ's 8.30pm
  • Civic Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Linelockers 3pm; Breaking Deadlight 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Marshall Okell 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Jake & The Cadillacs 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Money Shot 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Battle of the Bands Heat 4 12.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Blak Boi 7pm
  • Nimbin School of Art: Soul Sangeet 6.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: The Filthy Free 9.30pm
  • Rous Mill Hall, Rous Mill: Op Shop Chic Seventies Annual Ball 7pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 7.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Andy Buckle 7.00pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Kenny Slide 6.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Ooz 8pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, August 26

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One One Night in Vegas 2pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Goodrich 4.30pm; My Happy Place 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Blues & Brews 3pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Live Music 2pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Bay Tango Festival 2018 10am
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Leigh James 4pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Catchpole 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Mason Rack Band 3pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Country 11am
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Robyn Symes 12.30pm;
  • Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Stu Black 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Mossy Rock 1pm; DJ James Browne 5pm
  • The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Channon Open Mic 2pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Broadfoot 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Luke Morris 9.30pm Upstairs Local DJs 9pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Hayley Grace 5pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 4pm
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Sunday Sessions 3pm

Monday, August 27

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae 8.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Picture House Choir 9.30am
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: ASA Wax Lyrical songwriter night featuring Karen Connors 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

 

Tuesday, August 28

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ben Walsh 8pm
  • Byron Gym, Byron Bay: No Lights No Lycra 6.45pm
  • Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Guy Kachel 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

Wednesday, August 29

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: The Great Trivia Challenge 7.00pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle Christmas in July 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Northern Rivers Community Foundation Fundraiser Q&A Hosted by Kerry O'Brien 6pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Sean McMahon 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Rob Edwards 9pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm　　　　　　

Related Items

Show More
ballina byron bay casino kyogle lismore northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    REVEALED: The servos where fuel is 20c a litre cheaper

    premium_icon REVEALED: The servos where fuel is 20c a litre cheaper

    News IT'S worth shopping around if you're on a budget - the discrepancy in prices can be dramatic.

    The shock road rage incident which shattered a fun day out

    premium_icon The shock road rage incident which shattered a fun day out

    Crime Highway horror: Two riders were airlifted to hospital

    'I will not resign... this is about integrity': Kevin Hogan

    'I will not resign... this is about integrity': Kevin Hogan

    News "I have made this decision because my community is fed up"

    Does this cafe have the best coffee in Lismore?

    premium_icon Does this cafe have the best coffee in Lismore?

    Business We reveal the list of the top 10 places to get coffee

    Local Partners