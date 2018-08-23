From Elvis to Kerry O'Brien, what's on around town
Thursday, August 23
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One Elvis an American Trilogy 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Hollow Coves + Guests 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Death on the Nile film 11am
- Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level Presents Opiuo 7pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Scott Marriott 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Bil Jacobi 7.00pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Swamp Cats 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Friday, August 24
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Craig Atkins 6.30pm;
- Bangalow Hotel: D Henry Fenton 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 5pm; McKenzie 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Brazilian Party with Zambabem 7pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Bay Tango Festival 2018 6pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jon Aleman 8.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Lyrical 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: 2x4 Duo 8.30pm
- LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: LaVida Cellar Sessions Jason Kafoa and Black Pearl 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Smooth Grooves Band 10pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm; Platinum Lounge Max Foggon 7.30pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Jason Ayala Spare 8pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Afro Dance Session 11.30am; Cypher Session 2.20pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Blue Cat Swing 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Lee Brothers 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: My Addiction 8.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bohemian Cowboys 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 9.30pm Upstairs DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Danny Doon 6.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Leigh James 8pm
Saturday, August 25
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Coastal Beats DJ's 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Chris Fisher - 6.30pm; Bourbon St 9pm; Level One The Fortunes, Here They Come Again 7.30pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Jeff Massey 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Adam Brown 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; DJ Just Sayin' 9pm
- Billinudgel Hotel:
- Byron Bay Brewery: Beer Garden - Festival for the Seas with Drop Legs, Tay Oskee, Nick Cunningham, Hemingway, The Dreggs 2pm; Band Room - Electric Forrest presents Tribe 6pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Bay Tango Festival 2018 10am; Astor Piazzolla - The Birth of Nuevo Tango presented by The Mendoza Tango Quartet 4.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Local DJ's 8.30pm
- Civic Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Linelockers 3pm; Breaking Deadlight 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Marshall Okell 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Jake & The Cadillacs 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Money Shot 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Battle of the Bands Heat 4 12.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Blak Boi 7pm
- Nimbin School of Art: Soul Sangeet 6.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: The Filthy Free 9.30pm
- Rous Mill Hall, Rous Mill: Op Shop Chic Seventies Annual Ball 7pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 7.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Andy Buckle 7.00pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Kenny Slide 6.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Ooz 8pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, August 26
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One One Night in Vegas 2pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Goodrich 4.30pm; My Happy Place 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Blues & Brews 3pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Live Music 2pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Bay Tango Festival 2018 10am
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Leigh James 4pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Catchpole 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Mason Rack Band 3pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Country 11am
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Robyn Symes 12.30pm;
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Stu Black 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Mossy Rock 1pm; DJ James Browne 5pm
- The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Channon Open Mic 2pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Broadfoot 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Luke Morris 9.30pm Upstairs Local DJs 9pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Hayley Grace 5pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 4pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Sunday Sessions 3pm
Monday, August 27
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae 8.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Picture House Choir 9.30am
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: ASA Wax Lyrical songwriter night featuring Karen Connors 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, August 28
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ben Walsh 8pm
- Byron Gym, Byron Bay: No Lights No Lycra 6.45pm
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Guy Kachel 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, August 29
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: The Great Trivia Challenge 7.00pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle Christmas in July 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Northern Rivers Community Foundation Fundraiser Q&A Hosted by Kerry O'Brien 6pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Sean McMahon 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Rob Edwards 9pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm