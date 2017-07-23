22°
INSIDE SCOOP: Which celebrities surprised us at Splendour

Javier Encalada
| 23rd Jul 2017 11:21 AM Updated: 12:09 PM
Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.
Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2. Marc Stapelberg

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities at the festival and they were all down to see one band: Queens of the Stone Age.

One couple rumoured to be flaunting their new romance at the festival was business magnate Elon Musk, reportedly seen with Johnny Depp's ex, actress Amber Heard.

Online magazine Pedestrian.tv claimed the couple were sipping on drinks in a booth inside the exclusive Gold Bar area.

Heard might be relaxing at the Festival in between takes on her upcoming film Aquaman, been shot on the Gold Coast.

Pedestrian TV offered a grainy, dark photo of the couple as proof, but the Gold Bar was abuzz with rumours the new couple was there.

The Finger, back to Splendour ten years later

The other celebrity surprise of the evening was a Powderfinger mini-reunion on stage at the end of Bernard Fanning's set.

It was the first time most of the original members of the Brisbane band have played together in seven years.

The surprise Powderfinger show eclipsed full sets by both bands Queens of the Stone Age and Catfish and the Bottlemen, the evening's headliners.

The festival is the ideal forum for an almost-reformation, as the band's manager is one of the co-producer of the event.

Frontman Bernard Fanning called his old bandmates onstage at the end of his planned solo set.

They played the hits On My Mind and These Days, sending fans, and social med, into a frenzy.

Byron Shire resident Bernard Fanning clarified all rumours this morning with a post on his Facebook page.

"It was great to bring some of The Fingers out for a blast last night at Splendour in the Grass!" he said.

"Can't believe it's been ten years since we last played at our favourite festival. And no, there's no tour, no reunion, no need to speculate. #SITG2017."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bernard fanning northern rivers entertainment northern rivers music festivals powderfinger splendour2017 whatson

