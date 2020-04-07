From dodging knives to doing up cars

Former Meridian Protection Group Ballina owner Rick Beddoes has turned his attention to a new enterprise on the Gold Coast.

Former Meridian Protection Group Ballina owner Rick Beddoes has turned his attention to a new enterprise on the Gold Coast.

RICK Beddoes has gone to dodging knives and angry hooligans to overseeing a $12 million project on the Gold Coast.

Originally starting his security company Meridian Protection Group Ballina in 2010, he sold the business late last year, retiring from the security industry after almost 30 years.

He moved to the Gold Coast to be closer to medical support services for one of his children.

Now he has revealed his new venture, Beddoes Performance at Arundel in Queensland, which will provide motor enthusiasts from Brisbane to the North Coast with a non-stop shop for restorations and a performance workshop.

“I’ve always wanted to own a one-stop automotive shop where someone could go and have everything done to their vehicles all under one roof,” Mr Beddoes said.

This project had been in the planning phase for two years and was granted approval by the Gold Coast City Council last year.

The project will see construction of a 3500m2 building, which is 100 metres from the front wall to the back wall, and a workforce of between 40-50 staff.

The facility will have large conference rooms for club meetings and special events.

The business also has partnered with some of the industry’s biggest names such as Mobil 1, SP Tools and MAHA Dyno’s.

“It doesn’t matter what your automotive love is, whether it be Holden, Ford, Chrysler to European exotics, we can help with all areas of it,” Mr Beddoes said.

“Normally you have to go to a fabricator and engineer if you wanted custom body works or modifications, then a paint and panel shop, then to a mechanic, over to an auto electrician, then an automotive upholster and it’s a real challenge for an owner, especially collectors and those wanting to do restorations.

“It can be a problem lots of owners find with their cars doing restorations or even basic servicing.

“So this takes that challenge and risk out of the equation as it’s all done under one roof.”

He said a supercar was in the works as the business was looking to redesign older models of Australian-made cars and have them roadworthy with the latest technology.

Right at the forefront is general manager Peter Collorafi, a national and international design Specialty Equipment Market Association award-winner who not only worked for Peter Brock back in the famous Holden Dealer Team days, but also owned HDT, which Brock worked for, and built one of Australia’s best muscle cars, the infamous HDT VL Director.