From doctoring to flamenco for cancer research

Dr Adam Boyce and Serena Joy from the Arte Gitana Flamenco dance school are practising for the Cancer Councils Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer in June.

DOCTOR by day, dancer by night, Dr Adam Boyce is trading his stethoscope for crusades to raise funds and awareness for cancer

The medical oncologist from Oncology North Coast in Lismore is practising his steps with Serena Joy, a flamenco dancer from the Arte Gitana Flamenco dance school who has been teaching and performing flamenco in the Northern Rivers and Brisbane for 12 years.

The duo are part of the inspiring group of local Lismore individuals who are crusading to generate funds and awareness for cancer through Cancer Councils Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer.

The event will take place at the Lismore Workers Club on Saturday June 3, the night will showcase a variety of dance styles performed by local stars and their dance instructors and tickets will be available in April.

Dr Boyce is passionate about the cause, as he has provided cancer care to patients of the North Coast for the past 15 years.

He said he was delighted to take the plunge and learn to dance to promote physical activity and the important role it plays in prevention.

"The Cancer Council provide such an important role in our community and when asked to be a dancer it was the least I could do," he said.

"When compared to what my patients go through, it pales in comparison."

Dr Boyce said exercise is one of the cards we hold to help prevent cancer.

"What a better way to promote that than to improve fitness through dance," he said.

Ms Joy who performed in 2016 at the event, said she was excited to return with a new dance partner.

"Having lost a parent at a young age and many relatives to different forms of cancer, I know full well the battles, devastation and loss that this disease is creating in our community," she said.

All dancers in the event are set a fundraising goal of $3,000, however Dr Boyce decided is aiming high with a goal to $5,000.

With the community backing Dr Boyce, reached his first $1000 within the first four weeks. He has raised $1887.40 so far.

Funds raised for Cancer Council continue to support cancer research, support services and prevention programs in and around the Lismore area. Abby Wallace, Cancer Council Community Relations Coordinator for Northern Rivers expressed a gratitude for the strong contribution from the Lismore community, funds raised aid in transport, accommodation and pro bono legal and financial planning services and programs.

With community help, a total of 77 vital cancer research projects were funded in 2016 and an additional $12.5 million was awarded to 14 research teams who are starting brand new research endeavours.

Support for Dr Adam Boyce's fundraising efforts can be made on his fundraising page.

For more information about the event go to: www.everydayhero.com.au/event/starsoflismore2017.