From Crisis to success, hard rock act signs record deal

HARD rock Byron Bay band From Crisis to Collapse have been signed to American label Art is War Records and are ready to unveil their EP The Seventh Tree on February 15.

The band have been amassing an underground army of fans as they steadily unveil one success after another, most recently having played at the Howl and Moan Stage at Falls Festival in Byron Bay.

From Crisis To Collapse guitarist Chad Ellis said they had worked very hard to produce, hone and focus the sound of the EP into a powerful message about responsibility, re-generation, hope and a journey into the very fibre of what it means to be human.

He said the sound of the EP is huge, featuring some of the best performances from the band and mastered by Chris Collier at CMC21 Productions in California .

From Crisis to Collapse have had remarkable success already having supported international bands like Sepultura, and Suicidal Tendencies, and local legends In Hearts Wake, and King Parrot as well as being selected for Falls Festival.

"I think it really comes down to loving what we do and having a genuine love for the people we deal with," Chad said.

"We try to include everyone in the process as much as possible: Angus Carter, our vocalist, worked very hard with Ali Vann to conceptualise our new video, Redman is our pit crew manager and gets into the middle of the mosh pit and gets things going, Lars Bezemer was instrumental in helping to gain early footage to document our journey and Chris Ross at Pulpitation Studios allowed us to perfect our sound," he said.

"When you operate like this it all becomes a family affair and we can celebrate our successes together."

Ellis said the band already were planning an Australian tour as well as an oversees tour, and were looking to release a video for their song Slow Burn with the EP release.

Visit https://fromcrisistocollapse.com/