From Country to Latin: 10 things to do this week

SQUEALIN: The Pigs will trot out at the Ballina Country Music Festival. Contributed

Move It! in Lismore:

At the Lismore Quadrangle, cnrs Magellan and Keen Sts, Lismore, from tomorrow, 4pm.

This weekly class is movement based and about improving your physicality, strength and flexibility and having fun in a creative space. It's good fun and good exercise for anyone of any age. So bring a friend, family member or your neighbour. Have a laugh and get fit together. Note: This is a 5-week block (try the first week for free).

Charmaine Wilson in Ballina:

At Ballina RSL Club, 1 Grant St, Ballina, tomorrow from 7.30pm. $40. 16+. No babies permitted at the event.

Charmaine Wilson is an Australian medium who has been consistently recognised for her skill and compassion since awakening to her gift in 1999. She was the winner of Channel Seven's inaugural season of The One. Charmaine tours extensively around the country, and runs workshops all year long.

Kids Halloween Disco in Casino:

At Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury St, Casino, this Thursday from 6pm.

Don't have the kids walking the streets talking lollies of strangers this Halloween. Take them to a free Halloween disco. Free entry, games, free photo booth and more. Lollies, snacks and soft drinks available for purchase. Dress to scare!

Byron Latin Fiesta:

At the Byron Bay Community Centre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, from today to November 3. Details at byronlatinfiesta.com.au.

Enjoy four nights of Latin dance parties with live music, special performances and social dancing, plus two days of Latin dance workshops, as well as pre and after parties, master classes and more. The 2019 festival will feature Canadian artists Kim and Geo, who teach and perform Dominican Bachata and Mambo. French dancer Chris Py and his partner Sara will be performing kizomba. First-timers can just attend and enjoy the performances or learn some basic steps. The festival's performance schedule also includes other rhythms such as samba, son, reggaeton, tango, rueda de casino and Cali-style salsa.

Cinema Under the Stars in Ballina:

At Missingham Park, Kingsford Smith Drive, Ballina, this Friday from 5.30pm. Free.

Pack a picnic, gather your friends and enjoy an incredible open-air screening of real-life remake of Beauty and the Beast. The event kicks off at 5.30pm with a fantastic line-up of exciting entertainment including local musicians, touring talent, circus workshops and kids activities before the movie screens at sundown. Presented by Newcastle Permanent.

Katie Noonan and Australian String Quartet in Lismore:

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Friday from 7pm. Visit norpa.org.au for details.

Setting the words of the uniquely Australian poetry of Queenslander Oodgeroo Noonuccal to music, Katie Noonan has commissioned ten stellar Australian contemporary composers to create a song cycle based on Oodgeroo's poetry, to be performed with the brilliant Australian String Quartet (ASQ). They will be performing pieces written for them by Carl Vine, Elena Kats Chernin, Richard Tognetti, Iain Grandage, David Hirschfelder as well as Queensland composers Thomas Green, Robert Davidson, Connor D'Netto, William Barton and Noonan herself.

Cinema Under the Stars in Lismore:

At Crozier Field, Lismore, this Saturday from 5.30pm. Free.

Pack a picnic, gather your friends and enjoy an incredible open-air screening of Home Alone. The event kicks off at 5.30pm with a fantastic line-up of exciting entertainment including local musicians, touring talent, circus workshops and kids activities before the movie screens at sundown. Presented by Newcastle Permanent.

Summer party at the Macadamia Castle:

At The Macadamia Castle, 419 Hinterland Way, Knockrow, this Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

It's time to bring out the swimmers, enjoy summer fruits and ice-cream and have lots of water fun. Huge waterslide with pool, sandpit toys, ice cream sundae specials, water pistol battles with the Keepers, free slices watermelon. Two free slides with entry, or purchase an unlimited slide pass for $10.

Ballina Country Music Festival:

At different venues in Ballina, from Friday to Sunday. Visit ballinacountrymusic.com/ for details.

This year's festival will commence Friday with a Festival Free Concert. On Saturday, a major feature concert, Travellin' Still - The Songs of Slim Dusty, will feature original members of Slim Dusty's band, plus support of local band The Buckleys. Both shows at Cherry Street Sports Club and will be the only ticketed show. Free entertainment will be in all participating venues Saturday and Sunday: Cherry Street Sports Club, Henry Rous Hotel, Westower Tavern, Shaws Bay Hotel, Slipway Hotel and Wharf Restaurant.

Murwillumbah Show:

At Murwillumbah Showground, Queensland Road, Murwillumbah, this Friday and Saturday from 8am until late.

The Murwillumbah Show is fun for all the family. Jam packed with the fun of side show alley, nightly centre ring entertainment, entertaining shows, Friday night rodeo, Saturday night fireworks, rides, horse events, showbags, live music and more.