From Casino to Rio with Katie Kelly

6th May 2017 5:41 PM
Katie Kelly OAM celebrating her victory at the Paralympics in Rio last year.
Katie Kelly OAM celebrating her victory at the Paralympics in Rio last year. Contributed

BEEF Week President, Stuart George is proud to announce that Katie Kelly OAM will be the guest speaker at this year's Beef Week Rural Ladies High Tea, which will be held on Thursday, May 25.

"We are very excited to have Katie come and speak at the Rural Ladies High Tea at Beef Week. She was born and raised in Casino and Katie and her guide Michellie Jones are Australia's first to win Gold at the Paratriathlon in Rio at the Paralympics last year,” he said.

Katie will talk about her journey and how it helped her win in Rio.

"Come join us with your friends and work colleagues and listen to her incredible story. The event provides a great networking opportunity for rural women and is aimed at like-minded people who want to focus on inspiration, motivation and empowering women.

"Tasty sweets, sandwiches and tea will be served up traditional-style in honour of women at the RSM Club from 11am. T

"here will be tea, coffee and champagne on arrival as well as great raffle prizes and the opportunity to browse through goods from local shops, who will be there with their pop-up shops on the day.

"Last year's event attracted over 190 women from the Northern Rivers region and was a big success.”

Tickets for the Beef Week Rural Ladies High Tea are $20 per person and are on sale at the Casino RSM Club until allocations are exhausted. Please note, tickets are limited and seating for the event will not be allocated. Please arrive early if you require seating for a large group.

From 11am to 2pm at the Casino RSM Club.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  beef week katie kelly

Local Partners

