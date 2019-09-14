Byron's gift to the nation: A perfect drop for summer

REFRESHING: Byron Bay Brewery is launching a new Premium Lager and a new look.

BYRON Bay Brewery is about to launch a new Premium Lager beer nation-wide with a new look for the brand.

Head brewer Alastair Gillespie first brewed the new crisp and refreshing lager as a seasonal beer to refresh the locals and quickly it became the beer of choice at the venue.

Due to its success, the Brewery's parent company, Lion, will be taking the recipe and launching the beer nationwide this September in time for the hot summer months.

The Premium Lager is available on tap at the Byron Bay Brewery, and from September 30, the bottled product will be available in bars and bottleshops nationwide.

"I really wanted to brew an easy-drinking lager to enjoy during gigs on hot summer days," Gillespie said.

"We brew our Premium Lager with the best Australian pale malt and a blend of zesty hops.

"It has a light body with a subtle citrus flavour which gives it such a refreshing yet flavoursome finish; the perfect beer to enjoy with a of couple mates after a swim at the beach or while listening to great live music."

For the re-brand launch, Byron Bay Brewery collaborated with local designers at clothing label Thrills to translate the creative Byron Bay lifestyle into their new branding.

Byron Bay Brewery, previously known as The Arts Factory, has a rich history with more than 35 years of live music at the iconic brewery venue hosting musicians like The Ramones, Paul Kelly, Crowded House, Sonic Youth, and the first ever Bluesfest in 1990.

The brewery has been re-branded and there are plans underway to increase the experience and entertainment on offer at the venue.

Serge Costi, Marketing Manager Premium Beer at Lion, said the new Byron Bay Brewery Premium Lager has been a great success at the brewery.

"We've re-branded the brewery and this is just the first stage of our plans to keep improving the brewery experience and our contribution to the local community."

The Premium Lager will continue to be brewed into kegs at the Byron Bay Brewery for the local market, and to support national demand further brewing will take place in Lion's network of breweries.