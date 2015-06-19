From brink of death to Prep: Schoolgirl's miraculous tale

FIRST DAY: Proud mum Tiffany Middleton snapped this photo of Jordyn before her first day of Prep. The little girl was ecstatic to be starting school after overcoming a deadly infection.

FOUR years ago, the Middletons were told to switch off their daughter's life support. This week they are celebrating her first day of Prep.

Jordyn Middleton's first day of school on Tuesday was nothing short of extraordinary. At 10-weeks-old, doctors diagnosed the little girl with streptococcal bacterial meningitis, an infection fatal for many.

"She ended up in a coma and they told us she wouldn't wake up," her mother Tiffany Middleton said.

"We were then asked to turn the support off, but I couldn't bring myself to do it.

"Then one day I was sitting at the end of her hospital bed, and I woke up to see her little eyes looking at me - I was overjoyed."

The road to recovery has not been an easy one for Jordyn, who was left deaf by the illness. A cochlear implant improved her hearing but left her off-balance and unable to walk.

Miraculously, Jordyn found her feet six months ago, taking her first steps in front of her proud parents.

Ms Middleton said the little girl "laughed and threw her hands in the air" when she was dropped at the gates of Toowoomba West Special School for her first day.

"She is really social, and loves other kids - she was just excited to be there," she said.

"I was a little bit worried leaving her because she is so tiny - but then she absolutely loved it.

"Seeing how she is now, it has all been worth it."