From Biggy Pop, to Thor, stars align to help vet hospital

A FUNDRAISER event for Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital has received support for mega-celebrities Chris Hemsworth, Iggy Pop, INXS drummer Jon Farriss, Powderfinger's Bernard Fanning and tennis champion Pat Rafter, among many others.

Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital Founder and CEO Dr Stephen Van Mil said the hospital will launch the mobile vet hospital this Thursday, November 26.

"We're over the moon that some of the world's greatest entertainers and athletes have been willing to add significant value to some highly unique, collectable auction items we've been gifted by Byron's business and creative community."

The auction items include:

• An Emery custom surfboard co-designed by Al Emery, Otis Carey and Chris Hemsworth;

• A Fender guitar donated by Byron Music and signed by Australian musicians Bernard Fanning, Jon Farriss, Angus Stone, Tex Perkins, Pete Murray, Harry James Angus (The Cat Empire), Tim Freedman, Andrew Stockdale (Wolfmother) Pat Davern, (Grinspoon) and Ash Grunwald;

• A Prince Tennis racquet signed by Pat Rafter;

• A framed print of Iggy Pop and his cockatoo Biggy Pop, signed by Iggy;

• 'Dancing Barefoot with Biggy', a custom-designed surfboard by Adam Ilic inspired by the freedom of punk rock and surfing;

• Large format framed artworks donated by acclaimed wildlife artists Leila Jeffreys and Craig Parry.

• The Black Forest, a sculptural furniture piece by Byron Bay designer and craftsman Alby Johnston.

The high profile support kicked off in August, when Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital announced its Founding Patron was Biggy Pop, the beloved cockatoo rescued by his 'dad' and rock icon Iggy Pop.

Anyone is able to bid for the items from here until midnight Wednesday, November 25, Australian Eastern Daylight Saving time.