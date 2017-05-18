22°
News

From Bangalow to beyond: hemp foods and Australian economy

JASMINE BURKE
| 18th May 2017 5:30 AM
Hemp Food Australia CEO Paul Benhaim says the hemp industry could become a hundred million dollar enterprise within 12 months.
Hemp Food Australia CEO Paul Benhaim says the hemp industry could become a hundred million dollar enterprise within 12 months. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Australian hemp industry could grow into a hundred million dollar enterprise within the next 12 months, CEO of Hemp Foods Australia, Paul Benhaim believes.

Foods containing low-THC hemp seeds, which contain no or very low levels of the psychoactive component of cannabis, will hit the shelves on November 11.

This is the culmination of a 16-year effort to have hemp approved for human consumption in Australia.

It is currently legal to grow, manufacturer, and export hemp food products in Australia and Mr Benhaim knows the value of hemp in the food market since Hemp Foods Australia thrives on the export of hemp foods to South Korea and Japan markets.

Mr Benhaim hopes to assist more farmers in joining the organic hemp industry and in turn increase acreage of hemp grown across the country.

"Any land from 20 to 1000 hectares we will contract for three years in advance," he said.

"Farmers love it because it leaves the soil better than before."

A crop of hemp enriches the topsoil and removes an immense amount of carbon dioxide from the air.

HFA is talking with major multiples and manufacturers, who are all getting their products ready and packaged and are already starting to pre-sellout to big multiples ahead of November.

Mr Benhaim said HFA is looking like it will sell more product than they can make, so are looking to expand their factories.

He said worldwide, hemp was not considered a niche nor an alternative product as it currently is in Australia.

The root of success for the legalisation of hemp has been education, and a change in public perception , Mr Benhaim said.

Roadside drug testing has now been proven not to be a problem; fields of hemp can be consumed without coming into contact with THC - the cannabinoid in the plant that delivers the "high" effects.

Mr Benhaim assured the economical benefits will be huge and jobs will be a-plenty, noting HFA are looking to expand their factories and are currently hiring.

Hemp foods can be used in healthy restaurants and products since hemp seeds, powder, and oil have an exceptional amount of protein and fatty acids.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  hemp hemp foods australia northern rivers business

Minister backs action in response to Miriam Merten death

Minister backs action in response to Miriam Merten death

THE Minister for Mental Health backs the State Government's decision to expand an existing parliamentary inquiry to examine mental health despite opposition.

'If you get trapped in there you're dead'

Senior Constable Peter 'Nudge' Ellis rushes to the aid of Deon Ord who was trapped by rising flood waters on Keen Street.

First hand account of Lismore's CBD flood rescue from the rescuers

Will penalty rate cuts hurt or harm the Northern Rivers?

On February 23 the Fair Work Commission announced cuts to Sunday and public holiday penalty rates in the retail and hospitality industries. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

Workers face $2400 loss a year, according to some predictions

Lovemore takes action on marriage equality

VOTING FOR CHANGE: Maude Boate will be at the the marriage equality action at Lismore City Hall.

Couple told their love can't be classified as 'marriage'

Local Partners

Silent and efficient worker to be replaced

AFTER 20 years of hard work, Lennox Head's waste water pump to be replaced.

New fire truck: faster, safer and much more capable

RFS Superintendent Michael Brett, right, hands over the keys to a new fire truck to captain of The Channon Rural Fire Brigade, John Hutchinson.

Latest addition to help fight fires arrives at The Channon

Space Cowboy: Byron's record-breaking showman

MESMERIZING PERFORMER: The Space Cowboy, Byron Bay's Chayne Hultgren, goes on stage this weekend.

See his mind-bending live show this weekend

Enjoy a true Latin chill in Bangalow

Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp have joined forces for new album, Songs of the Latin Skies, and Australian tour.

With Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp

French film gems coming to festival

FRENCH FEAST: Mister Chocolat, a French drama starring Omar Sy, James Thierrée.

Five hit flicks from France are coming to the Northern Rivers

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Queensland-born Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

The case that gave child sex abuse victims a voice

MOVIE REVIEW: John Wick 2 is a beautifully violent mess

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

Second time gets a bit better for Keanu Reeve's crim-turned-hero.

Second chance for Ed Sheeran fans

Ed Sheeran will play two shows at Suncorp Stadium in March.

BRITISH chart-topper adds more shows to meet demand.

Humiliating: Boyfriend’s sex wish exposed

Mark’s face reaches a shade of red never seen before on Seven Year Switch.

James Weir recaps Seven Year Switch series 2 episode 9.

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,000,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $830,000 to...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Luxury Home Metres from Wategos Beach

9 Brownell Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Grand in design and proportion, this prestigious home is located just a few steps away from the breathtaking beauty of Wategos Beach and Cape Byron...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 $1,495,000 to...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $620,000 ...

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 $1,495,000 to...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 $540,000 to...

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!