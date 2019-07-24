From back street shack to million dollar brand

TWENTY-four year old owner and designer of fashion label Johansen, Jessica Johansen-Bell is close to hitting millionaire status with the launch of her new collection turning over six figures in its first hour of online sales.

Not bad for a brand that opened its first store in an old shack tucked away on a backstreet in the northern New South Wales coastal town of Bangalow in 2016.

Jessica opened her second store nearby on the town's main street in 2017.

Johansen is still riding high after hitting international headlines last year when Kylie Jenner posted four images of herself wearing Johansen designs to her 127 million Instagram followers.

Those images represented an estimated four million dollars worth of free advertising.

Jessica is just back on home soil after a whirlwind week in Los Angeles launching a collaborative collection with one of the fashions industry's most successful model's and fellow Australian Shanina Shaik

Shanina is renown for gracing the catwalk of the infamous Victoria's Secret fashion show five years in a row.

"Shanina is sweeter in real life than she is on camera, insanely beautiful and very humble,” Ms Johansen-Bell said. "I really enjoyed working with her on this collection.”

The collaboration between Johansen and Shanina, a four-piece Summer collection designed for the LA heat, has the tagline Keep It Simple For Summer.

The first hour of sales for the JOHANSEN X SHANINA collaboration may have transformed Johansen into a million dollar brand overnight but Jessica firmly believes luck has nothing to do with it.

She puts the label's success down to her sheer hard work.

"Winning a million dollars is luck, earning a million dollars comes as a result of determination and hard work,” she said. "There is no one trick in business, there are hundreds of things you can do daily.

"Key to my success is that I focus on dressing high profile celebrities, like Shanina, you just cant go wrong with that.”

Shanina for her part has gifted pieces from the new collection to many of her celebrity girlfriends, placing the JOHANSEN X SHANINA collaboration in the wardrobes of many of the world's most famous and beautiful women.

Each elegantly wrapped gift pack contained a single raw rose quartz crystal inside- a gift from Shanina symbolising love.