From anorexia to yoga queen: an anonymous tale

THE Lismore Women's Festival is offering a diverse range of activities and talks, including a photo exhibit at the Fox Photo Den.

Femme: Women Who Inspire, opened on Wednesday at a studio on Union St and will run concurrently with the Women's Festival, on until March 12.

Director Nat Sky said the gallery, which also hosts workshops and creative offices, is showcasing 16 portraits of local women "who inspire”.

"Photographers of any gender were invited to take a photo of any lady who they found inspiring,” Ms Sky said.

"We have quite a diverse range of photos, featuring a young SES volunteer, retired mayor Jenny Dowel, women of differing ages and lifestyles, and including indigenous women.

"It's good to shed light on women we may not know about - the unsung heroes - it gives recognition to people who are doing amazing things in the community.

Audiences taking in the Fem exhibit at the Lismore Women's Festival. Vivian Martin

"We only had 16 women on the wall and there are so many more we could have photographed.”

Lismore hobby photographer and Veterans Affairs' office manager Rebecca Ryan shot Goonellabah author Aurora Blue at Whian Whian Falls near Dunoon for the show.

Aurora is a pseudonym, with the author's book an autobiographical and inspirational account of her journey from severe anorexia to successful yoga instructor.

"She had a few struggles, mainly when younger, she battled with anorexia and bulimia then later on in life she struggled with post-natal depression,” Ryan said.

"She was unwell with anorexia and became quite sick and then she discovered yoga and she learned to heal her mind and body and became a successful yoga teacher.

"The picture shows that she's gone from someone who has struggled with self-image to how I see her now, which is strong, fierce and independent.

"I think inspires people with her story.”

Photographer Rebecca Ryan is proud to have a a portrait included in a show as part of the Lismore Women's Festival. Contributed

The Women's Festival is happening in different locations.

Other art shows include a sculpture and painting exhibit celebrating female form at The Serpentine Gallery, on Bridget Street.

FULL PROGRAM: https://www.lismorewomensfestival.org/program-2017