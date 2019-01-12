From an LH Torana to a V8 Pontiac

FAMILY LINKS: Wayne Randall in action in his super sedan at Lismore Speedway.

COMPETING at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway is a family affair for Wayne Randall, who will race in the Super Sedan events there tonight.

The local circuit is where he started his career many years ago and he is remembered from the days of the 1970s as part of the Blue Devils Racing Team from Casino driving an LH Torana.

But the family involvement goes back even further, with Wayne's dad Col having raced in Lismore in 1969.

Wayne's parents, Col and June, are Lismore Speedway through and through.

They are part of the furniture and a fitting honour as this season the track celebrates 50 continuous racing seasons.

June has been a lap scorer in the track's communications centre for decades. It's a wonderful family involvement and typifies clearly why speedway is widely recognised as a legitimate family sport.

"When you talk of the Randall family you talk of Lismore Speedway history,” promoter David Lander said.

"They have been at the track since the late 1960s and that family tradition is continuing into the future.

"They are great people and wonderful for speedway in the City of Lismore.”

Meanwhile, Wayne Randall tonight will face not only nationally rated stars Ian Brims, Darren Kane and Matt Pascoe, he will also race against his son Justin.

Justin Randall is carving out a respectable career in Super Sedans and cannot be overlooked for race honours.

The Pontiac Wayne will race tonight is a far cry from the LH Torana he drove in the 1970s.

It is a specially built race car out of Danny Smith's Rocket Racecars factory in Lismore.

The car is powered by a 366 cubic inch V8 engine that develops more than 700 horsepower.

Unlike the Torana from years earlier, the Pontiac is constructed especially for the track with a myriad of components from the Rocket Chassis company.