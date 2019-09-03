From Alstonville to Hollywood, Nicholas has It made

TEEN: Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton has seen some exciting film projects this year, including the second part top Stephen King's It, opening this week.

BLOCKBUSTER horror film, It Chapter Two, opens this Thursday, giving teen actor Nicholas Hamilton his second film premiere this year.

The 19 year-old Alstonville resident starred in the original It film, which premiered in 2017.

Based in the novel by Stephen King, and a TV series from 1990, It told the story of a group of bullied kids who band together to destroy a shape-shifting monster, which disguises itself as a clown and preys on the children of their small town.

Hamilton played Henry Bowers, an aggressive bully, while sporting a very interesting mullet.

In It Chapter Two, 27 years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.

Starred by Hollywood heavyweights Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader, Lismore-born Hamilton is back as the younger Henry Bowers in flashback scenes.

Less than a month ago, Hamilton also premiered another project: Danger Close : The Battle of Long Tan.

The film tells the story of 108 young and inexperienced Australian and New Zealand soldiers in August 1966, in a Vietnamese rubber plantation called Long Tan, who fought for their lives against 2500 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong soldiers.

In this historical film, Hamilton played NZ Private Noel Grimes, and shared the screen with Aussie stars such as Travis Fimmel, Richard Roxburgh, Luke Bracey.

Speaking to Variety.com at the It Chapter Two red carpet in Los Angeles, Hamilton spoke about reprising his portrayal of Henry Bowers.

"I don't know (how I play such a not-nice guy), I wish I could tell you, I find it weirdly easy to play this kind of character," he said.

"I think every has an inner psychopath that you can draw from and yell, scream and cackle. It's great fun."

Other Hollywood films he has been part of are Captain Fantastic and The Dark Tower.

His next project, Endless, offered Hamilton the chance to be the leading man in a high school drama, fantasy romance and it's currently in post production.