Crime

'From air con for chooks to grocery grab': Thief's hard time

Ross Irby
by
29th Aug 2018 12:03 AM
IT WAS no mistake when Melissa Brennan picked up someone else's groceries.

Instead, her act was deemed intentional theft by police and the 49-year-old was charged with stealing.

Melissa June Brennan, from Ellen Grove, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing groceries from Goodna Produce on June 20.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said Brennan walked into the store at noon with a male who left after paying for some items.

Brennan also left the store and was seen at a plastic container that held goods for another customer's order.

Sgt Donnelly said she picked up the container, put it in her car and drove off.

Staff realised the customer order was missing and looked at CCTV footage.

After viewing what took place, they gave Brennan's car registration number to police.

When police arrived at her home, Brennan said she recalled being at the store but denied taking the goods.

That was until she was shown the security footage catching her in the act.

"She's picked up someone else's groceries?" Magistrate David Shepherd asked.

"Yes," said Sgt Donnelly.

Defence lawyer Yassar Khan said Brennan accepted the facts but was homeless at the time because she had been evicted from her home of 20 years after installing an air-conditioner in a chook pen without the owner's permission.

The court heard she was unemployed.

Mr Shepherd told Brennan that falling on hard times was no reason to steal.

He said her problems seemed to stem from drug issues and he hoped this was being addressed.

Brennan was fined $500 and ordered to pay $100 compensation.

Queensland Times

    Local Partners