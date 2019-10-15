From $93m to $950K: Funding for every school revealed

How much funding do our schools get?

How much funding do our schools get? Contributed

ONE Northern Rivers school received more than $93.8 million in State and Federal Government money in three years, giving it the highest funding in the region.

The massive amount of money some schools have received from governments can be revealed after an independent compilation of figures from the MySchool website.

Southern Cross Public School, in East Ballina, received more money from government coffers than any other school in the region, receiving $93.8 million over the three most recently available years.

At the time, the school was in fact three schools combined.

It comprised a mix of Southern Cross K-12 students, incorporating primary and high school students, and students from Ballina High School, who were moved to Southern Cross during the construction of Ballina Coast High School.

Southern Cross Public School is now a standalone primary school.

Trinity Catholic College Lismore, Lismore, received the second highest amount of state and federal government funding with $42.4 million.

Xavier Catholic College Ballina in Skennars Head was the third highest in the region receiving $42.4 million over the three year period.

The figures reveal exactly how much money every school has received from government funding over 2015, 2016 and 2017 calendar years and how much money has been spent on capital projects over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years.

Cabbage Tree Island Public School in Cabbage Tree Island received the most government funding per student of any school in the Northern Rivers region. The school, which had 16 students in 2017, received $40,171 in government funding for each child.

Rukenvale Public School in Rukenvale received $38,340 for each of its 16 students in 2017, the Northern Rivers region's second highest funding per student.

Over 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years, Ballina Coast High School, in Ballina, spent $12.2 million on capital expenditure, more than any other school in the Northern Rivers region. That is because it was a brand new school.

Over that same three year period Emmanuel Anglican College spent $6.6 million on capital expenditure, the region's second highest.

Shearwater, the Mullumbimby Steiner School spent $3.2 million on capital expenditure over that period, the third highest in the Northern Rivers region.

Region's most funded schools

Southern Cross Public School: $93.8 million

Trinity Catholic College Lismore: $42.4 million

Xavier Catholic College Ballina: $35.9 million

Casino High School: $33.6 million

The Rivers Secondary College, Richmond River High Campus: $33.5 million

Alstonville High School: $32.1 million

Byron Bay High School: $31.7 million

St John's College: $30.6 million

Mullumbimby High School: $29.1 million

Evans River Community School: $27.7 million

Region's least funded schools

Doubtful Creek Public School: $956,433

Upper Coopers Creek Public School: $1 million

Rukenvale Public School: $1 million

Tuntable Creek Public School: $1.1 million

Collins Creek Public School: $1.1 million

Afterlee Public School: $1.1 million

Whian Whian Public School: $1.1 million

Corndale Public School: $1.2 million

Goolmangar Public School: $1.2 million

Fernleigh Public School: $1.3 million

Region's schools with the highest capital expenditure

Ballina Coast High School: $12.2 million

Emmanuel Anglican College: $6.6 million

Shearwater, the Mullumbimby Steiner School: $3.2 million

Trinity Catholic College Lismore: $3.1 million

Alstonville High School: $2.2 million

Summerland Christian College: $1.7 million

Evans River Community School: $1.6 million

Casino Christian School: $1.4 million

The Rivers Secondary College, Richmond River High Campus: $1.3 million