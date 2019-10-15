Menu
How much funding do our schools get?
Education

From $93m to $950K: Funding for every school revealed

by Geoff Egan
15th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
ONE Northern Rivers school received more than $93.8 million in State and Federal Government money in three years, giving it the highest funding in the region.

The massive amount of money some schools have received from governments can be revealed after an independent compilation of figures from the MySchool website.

Southern Cross Public School, in East Ballina, received more money from government coffers than any other school in the region, receiving $93.8 million over the three most recently available years.

At the time, the school was in fact three schools combined.

It comprised a mix of Southern Cross K-12 students, incorporating primary and high school students, and students from Ballina High School, who were moved to Southern Cross during the construction of Ballina Coast High School.

Southern Cross Public School is now a standalone primary school.

Trinity Catholic College Lismore, Lismore, received the second highest amount of state and federal government funding with $42.4 million.

Xavier Catholic College Ballina in Skennars Head was the third highest in the region receiving $42.4 million over the three year period.

The figures reveal exactly how much money every school has received from government funding over 2015, 2016 and 2017 calendar years and how much money has been spent on capital projects over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years.

Cabbage Tree Island Public School in Cabbage Tree Island received the most government funding per student of any school in the Northern Rivers region. The school, which had 16 students in 2017, received $40,171 in government funding for each child.

Rukenvale Public School in Rukenvale received $38,340 for each of its 16 students in 2017, the Northern Rivers region's second highest funding per student.

Over 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years, Ballina Coast High School, in Ballina, spent $12.2 million on capital expenditure, more than any other school in the Northern Rivers region. That is because it was a brand new school.

Over that same three year period Emmanuel Anglican College spent $6.6 million on capital expenditure, the region's second highest.

Shearwater, the Mullumbimby Steiner School spent $3.2 million on capital expenditure over that period, the third highest in the Northern Rivers region.

Region's most funded schools

  • Southern Cross Public School: $93.8 million

  • Trinity Catholic College Lismore: $42.4 million

  • Xavier Catholic College Ballina: $35.9 million

  • Casino High School: $33.6 million

  • The Rivers Secondary College, Richmond River High Campus: $33.5 million

  • Alstonville High School: $32.1 million

  • Byron Bay High School: $31.7 million

  • St John's College: $30.6 million

  • Mullumbimby High School: $29.1 million

  • Evans River Community School: $27.7 million

Region's least funded schools

  • Doubtful Creek Public School: $956,433

  • Upper Coopers Creek Public School: $1 million

  • Rukenvale Public School: $1 million

  • Tuntable Creek Public School: $1.1 million

  • Collins Creek Public School: $1.1 million

  • Afterlee Public School: $1.1 million

  • Whian Whian Public School: $1.1 million

  • Corndale Public School: $1.2 million

  • Goolmangar Public School: $1.2 million

  • Fernleigh Public School: $1.3 million

Region's schools with the highest capital expenditure

  • Ballina Coast High School: $12.2 million

  • Emmanuel Anglican College: $6.6 million

  • Shearwater, the Mullumbimby Steiner School: $3.2 million

  • Trinity Catholic College Lismore: $3.1 million

  • Alstonville High School: $2.2 million

  • Summerland Christian College: $1.7 million

  • Evans River Community School: $1.6 million

  • Casino Christian School: $1.4 million

  • The Rivers Secondary College, Richmond River High Campus: $1.3 million

  • Richmond Christian College: $1.3 million

Lismore Northern Star

