From 20 to 400 employees: Lismore charity’s amazing success

HEADING NORTH: CASPA Services Ltd chief executive Naarah Rodwell has announced the organisation has recently been awarded the contract to deliver Intensive Therapeutic Residential Care in the Northern Territory.

A CHARITY with humble roots in Lismore has been awarded the contract to deliver its services in the Northern Territory.

CASPA chief executive Naarah Rodwell announced the organisation ‒ which is a recognised leader of trauma-informed, specialist therapeutic residential care for children and young people ‒ has recently been awarded the contract to deliver Intensive Therapeutic Residential Care in the Northern Territory regions of Darwin, Greater Darwin and Central Australia.

She said CASPA started off providing one program in Lismore in 2017 with 20 staff and is still independently run.

They now have offices in Coffs Harbour and Casino, employ 400 staff and offer a suite of complementary therapeutic programs.

"This contract provides an exciting opportunity to take our best practice care model interstate," Ms Rodwell said.

"It is a fantastic representation of the quality of staff and their commitment to their work on the ground with children, young people and families".

CASPA recognises the over-representation of Children in Care who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, Ms Rodwell said.

"The organisation's Aboriginal Services and Support team work closely across all CASPA programs to ensure children have opportunities to be immersed in their culture, to remain connected to their family and community and to build their sense of identity to keep their culture strong", she said.

"We are committed to building culturally appropriate services and support which is best achieved with informed staff and regularly working with external Indigenous stakeholders.

"We are looking forward to the opportunity to evolving our practice through engagement with community and look forward to identifying the gaps that face Young People in Out-of-Home Care".

CASPA chair Nicolas Harrison said he was proud they were able to win this contract against competition from across Australia.

"This reflects incredibly well on the efforts of our CEO and all her staff," he said.

"We have been identified by the Northern Territory as running programs which are best practice and I know from speaking to the team at Territory Families, that they are as excited to have us on board as we are excited at being able to go there and replicate the success of our programs in NSW."